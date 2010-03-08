Gaming on the iPad: Zen Bound 2 Screenshots

Last night, Apple's first commercial for the iPad aired to millions of people across America. While the ad showed off maps, email, photos, video and books, the fact that you can also play games on the iPad wasn't really featured.

Today Kotaku has some screenshots of the iPad version of popular iPhone title, Zen Bound. Reworked for the iPad, Zen Bound 2 is also a sequel to the original game, with new levels and music, and new kinds of gameplay. Below are a few of the "gloriously big, gloriously detailed" screenshots from Kotaku.

If you want to see more, click here.

Is anyone interested in what the iPad has to offer when it comes to gaming? Let us know in the comments below.