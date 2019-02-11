Samsung's Foldable Phone Just Got Teased for Feb. 20 Launch

Samsung's Unpacked event in San Francisco on Feb. 20 will assuredly put an end to all the rumors and speculation surrounding the Galaxy S10. But it will likely also drudge up new ones about the company's foldable smartphone.

A teaser ad named "The Future Unfolds" was published to Samsung's YouTube and social media accounts today (Feb. 11). It guarantees we'll get at least an update at the Feb. 20 event about the company's foldable device, which may or may not be called the Galaxy F. At best, this will be a full unveiling; at worst, we'll merely be thrown a few more dimly-lit crumbs, sort of like what we saw at Samsung's Developer Conference back in November.

(Image credit: Samsung)

That developer conference gave us our first look at the Galaxy F, although Samsung's mobile chief DJ Koh was extremely cagey about sharing any hard details or revealing the design of the phone on stage. The device was clad in a boxy case and all that was really visible was the display, powered by Samsung's Infinity Flex technology. Hopefully, we'll get a much better look at the upcoming Feb. 20 event; this teaser leads us to believe we will.

MORE: Galaxy F Rumors: Everything We Know About Samsung's Foldable Phone

The trailer itself is short and simply shows the words "The Future Unfolds" stretched across curved, folding and twisting surfaces, written in both Korean and English. At the final moment, the very same Galaxy S10 Unpacked invite we've seen before, hinting at the phones' blue and purple colorways, is shown on screen.

Right now, there's no way of knowing precisely what Samsung has planned for the Galaxy F's debut. When the phone ultimately does surface, we're expecting to see a 5G-capable device with a massive battery, perhaps as large as 6,200 mAh. That's twice the amount the Galaxy S10E, the phone all but certain to slot in at the bottom of the S10 lineup, is purported to have. The Galaxy F has also been tipped to cost between $1,500 and a whopping $2,000.