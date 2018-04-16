Essential Phone Drops to $299 on Amazon

The Essential Phone is a gorgeous no-frills smartphone developed by the father of the Android operating system, Andy Rubin. The phone boasts a quad HD display, modular expansion system, and as of today — a new low price.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Amazon is offering the Essential Phone for just $399.99. That's $100 off and the cheapest price we've seen for this phone, which debuted in August for $699.

However, this isn't the first Essential Phone price cut. The company slashed the phone's price by $200 back in October, but in today's market, which is saturated with pricey handhelds like the $999 iPhone X and the $719 Galaxy S9, the Essential Phone is a breath of fresh air, especially when you consider the base model features 128GB of storage space.

The 5.7-inch edge-to-edge, quad HD (2560 x 1321) display is also a major selling point. In our tests, the screen delivered fairly accurate colors and covered an impressive 159 percent of the sRGB color gamut.

We wish the phone's battery lasted more than just 8 hours (the category average is 9:40), but it's new low price makes its shortcomings easier to stomach.

Amazon also offers the Essential Phone bundled with a 360 Camera or HD Earphones for $466.97 and $496.87, respectively. However, only the standalone phone deal is at an all-time price low.