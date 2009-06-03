Roundup: 3 New Beginner DSLRs

Introduction

As consumers get more and more comfortable with the idea of digital cameras, they begin to want more features out of them. Many consumers now feel ready to tackle the once-intimidating concept of extra, detachable lenses. Manufacturers are answering the call.

For a number of years the interchangeable lens feature remained in the domain of the expensive "prosumer" cameras, priced around $1,400 to $3,000 and the prohibitively expensive professional cameras, ranging from $3,000 to $8,000. Add on the cost of an extra lens or two for those expensive bodies, and the majority of consumers were priced out of the market.

Today, consumers ready for the next step can check out cheaper options from mainstream camera manufacturers. Here, we’ll look at three new entry-level DSLRs: the Olympus E-620 ($799.99), the Canon Rebel T1i ($899.95) and the Nikon D5000 ($849.95).

Image 1 of 3 Image 2 of 3 Image 3 of 3