Roundup: 3 New Beginner DSLRs

By

Canon, Nikon and Olympus present upgraded DSLRs for people thinking about getting their feet wet in the world of detachable-lens photography.

Introduction

As consumers get more and more comfortable with the idea of digital cameras, they begin to want more features out of them. Many consumers now feel ready to tackle the once-intimidating concept of extra, detachable lenses. Manufacturers are answering the call.

For a number of years the interchangeable lens feature remained in the domain of the expensive "prosumer" cameras, priced around $1,400 to $3,000 and the prohibitively expensive professional cameras, ranging from $3,000 to $8,000.  Add on the cost of an extra lens or two for those expensive bodies, and the majority of consumers were priced out of the market.

Today, consumers ready for the next step can check out cheaper options from mainstream camera manufacturers. Here, we’ll look at three new entry-level DSLRs: the Olympus E-620 ($799.99), the Canon Rebel T1i ($899.95) and the Nikon D5000 ($849.95).

Features
Canon T1i
Nikon D5000
Olympus E-620
Price
$899.95
$849.95
$799.95
Pixel
15.1 million
12.3 million
12.3 million
Sensor Size
22.3 X 14.9 mm
23.6 X 15.8 mm
17.3 X 13.0 mm
LCD Monitor
3 in. TFT
2.7 in. TFT
2.7 in. TFT
File Types
RAW & JPEG
RAW & JPEG
RAW & JPEG
Metering Range
EV -0.5 - 18
EV 0 - 20
EV 1 - 20
ISO
100 - 3200
200 - 3200
100 - 3200
Motor Drive
3.4 frames/sec
4 frames/sec
4 frames/sec
Shutter Speeds
30 sec. - 1/4000
30 sec. - 1/4000
60 sec. - 1/4000
Self-Timer
2 sec. & 10 sec.
2, 5, 10 & 20 sec.
2 sec. & 12 sec.
Operating Temperature
0 - 40 deg. C
0 - 40 deg. C
0 - 40 deg. C
40 Comments Comment from the forums
  • mitzz 03 June 2009 06:32
    The image links are not working for me on all of the pages.
    Reply
  • mitzz 03 June 2009 06:47
    mitzzThe image links are not working for me on all of the pages.Never mind they are now.
    Reply
  • starryman 03 June 2009 08:08
    I have the 18-55 lens for the Canon DSLR. It's pretty good but man the range is too limited. I have the 50MM 1.4 lens and a 75-300 lens as well but too much to monkey with. Hmmmm... only if someone can build a kit lens that is 17-85mm with reasonable brightness (3.5-5.6).
    Reply
  • starryman 03 June 2009 08:10
    Yes I know that Canon has a 17-85 but I don't want to shell $375 for it. Make it a kit lens!!!
    Reply
  • johanncoet 03 June 2009 14:14
    I find it very disappointing that Rick Oldano did not even mention once in this review that the Canon T1i has a HD Video function. It can shoot Full HD video at 1080p (only at 20fps which is kind useless thought) and 720p at full 30fps with amazing quality. It is one of only a few DSLR cameras that can shoot video. And it equals or even beat other models like the Nikon D90. This is one of it main selling point and makes it a much better competitor. I would like to know why it was not mentioned as this was a review of the overall functionality of the three cameras and this is a pretty big function. Just thought I would let you guys know because I would think it important in deciding between the three.
    Reply
  • alexei1 03 June 2009 15:15
    I very appreciate Tom's computer-related hardware reviews and read them constantly. I would reccomend to do what You do best and restrain from reviews like this one... Way non professional and too shallow! Have You mentioned high ISO performance? Real life resolution? Autofocus performance?
    Reply
  • haplo602 03 June 2009 17:35
    So many things wrong in this article, I don't know where to start ...

    For example, with any of the cameras set to the macro scene mode, you can get significantly closer to your subject matter than with the normal modes. We found that you could easily focus in as close as one foot from your subject. The benefit to this feature is the cost savings involved. Rather than spend a significant amount of money on a macro lens, using this feature solves some of your problem.

    Forget the macro modes on P&S cameras, they are all about the closest focusing distance. True macro is about image size vs subject size. Means 1:1 is macro, everything less is not macro. Special macro lenses are constructed to achieve this image ratio and to specialy work at close focus distances. No camera macro scene mode can deliver that.

    "Nikon D5000 having the best grip"

    This is quite an unusual result. While it is true, you forgot to mention that Nikon is the largest of the bunch and the Olympus is the smallest. Camera size is one of the factors in picking a specific model.

    Then, using the arrow keys on the back of the camera body, you can select a focus point that will ensure the image has sufficient depth-of-field for your picture.

    Depth of field has nothing to do with focus points. It's a property of the lens.

    We understand that this feature isn’t just a gimmick, but we wonder whether it is worth including. The purpose of the SLR form factor, in our opinion, is to provide the experience many photographers had with their older film cameras. If you are that enamored with using the LCD monitor for framing your image, you likely do not require the use of an SLR camera. That said, we would give the edge to both the Nikon and the Olympus for this feature.

    Framing in Live View ? I mean you completely left out any comment about Live View. Also you completely left out the screen resolution. Canon has a VGA screen while Nikon/Olympus have a QVGA screen.

    The important feature of these lenses is that they are designed and scaled to the size of the imager in this camera. In other words, there will be no multiplier effect as with the EF lenses from Canon.

    And again wrong. Yes, the lenses have a reduced image circle to match the smaller imager, NO, you still have to multiply the focal lenght with 1.6 (Canon), 1.5 (Nikon) or 2.0 (Olympus) to get to the true (and only comparable) focal lenght.

    Also, there are 3rd party lens makers (Sigma, Tamron, Tokina to name a few). There are also a few key decisions for lens selection:

    1. Canon has lens build in motors, so the 500D can use all the EF and EF-S lenses.

    2. Nikon has transitioned from in-camera lens motor to lens build in motors for their budget DSLRs (D40, D40x, D60, D5000) not so long ago, so while you can mount ANY Nikoor lens made since about 1960 on the D5000, only AF-S and AF-I lenses will autofocus on it.

    3. Olympus has the smallest lens selection (3rd party lens makers are making up for this shortage a bit).

    I could write another article just comenting what you got wrong :-) I hope you improve on your articles :)
    Reply
  • theuerkorn 03 June 2009 20:24
    haplo602So many things wrong in this article, I don't know where to start ...+1
    Reply
  • joebob2000 03 June 2009 20:41
    starrymanYes I know that Canon has a 17-85 but I don't want to shell $375 for it. Make it a kit lens!!!
    Then skip the kit altogether! Saying you won't spend another $375 for the right lens is like buying a Porsche and putting cheap tires on it. You are going to get the performance you pay for! The #1 misconception about DSLR cameras is that you can spend a bunch on a body and then scrape up cheap lenses and expect to take decent pictures. You are wasting ALL your money if you think a sub $200 wide/zoom kit lens is going to shoot ANYTHING worthwhile.

    The opening line for any "beginner DSLR" review should be the following (where x is the MSRP):

    ***DO NOT SPEND $x ON THIS CAMERA IF YOU ARE NOT WILLING TO SPEND $x ON GOOD LENSES***
    Reply
  • samihaha 03 June 2009 21:29
    I would be hesitant to apply the same type of methodology in reviewing computer equipments on cameras, and I recommend Toms Hardware (and CNET for that matter) to refrain from doing so. Sony just released 3 dslr cameras designed specifically with beginners in mind, and they should be included in the review. Software, LCD interface are also neglected in this review. Dslrs are so differentiated, you can't just read the spec sheets and do a comparative analysis that way. I commend Toms effort in trying to expand its expertise into non-computer areas, but please do a focus group first. Your opinions are highly regarded, and mistakes like this will dillute your credibility and undermine readers' trust.
    Reply