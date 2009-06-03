Roundup: 3 New Beginner DSLRs

Introduction
As consumers get more and more comfortable with the idea of digital cameras, they begin to want more features out of them. Many consumers now feel ready to tackle the once-intimidating concept of extra, detachable lenses. Manufacturers are answering the call.
For a number of years the interchangeable lens feature remained in the domain of the expensive "prosumer" cameras, priced around $1,400 to $3,000 and the prohibitively expensive professional cameras, ranging from $3,000 to $8,000. Add on the cost of an extra lens or two for those expensive bodies, and the majority of consumers were priced out of the market.
Today, consumers ready for the next step can check out cheaper options from mainstream camera manufacturers. Here, we’ll look at three new entry-level DSLRs: the Olympus E-620 ($799.99), the Canon Rebel T1i ($899.95) and the Nikon D5000 ($849.95).
|Features
|Canon T1i
|Nikon D5000
|Olympus E-620
|Price
|$899.95
|$849.95
|$799.95
|Pixel
|15.1 million
|12.3 million
|12.3 million
|Sensor Size
|22.3 X 14.9 mm
|23.6 X 15.8 mm
|17.3 X 13.0 mm
|LCD Monitor
|3 in. TFT
|2.7 in. TFT
|2.7 in. TFT
|File Types
|RAW & JPEG
|RAW & JPEG
|RAW & JPEG
|Metering Range
|EV -0.5 - 18
|EV 0 - 20
|EV 1 - 20
|ISO
|100 - 3200
|200 - 3200
|100 - 3200
|Motor Drive
|3.4 frames/sec
|4 frames/sec
|4 frames/sec
|Shutter Speeds
|30 sec. - 1/4000
|30 sec. - 1/4000
|60 sec. - 1/4000
|Self-Timer
|2 sec. & 10 sec.
|2, 5, 10 & 20 sec.
|2 sec. & 12 sec.
|Operating Temperature
|0 - 40 deg. C
|0 - 40 deg. C
|0 - 40 deg. C
Forget the macro modes on P&S cameras, they are all about the closest focusing distance. True macro is about image size vs subject size. Means 1:1 is macro, everything less is not macro. Special macro lenses are constructed to achieve this image ratio and to specialy work at close focus distances. No camera macro scene mode can deliver that.
This is quite an unusual result. While it is true, you forgot to mention that Nikon is the largest of the bunch and the Olympus is the smallest. Camera size is one of the factors in picking a specific model.
Depth of field has nothing to do with focus points. It's a property of the lens.
Framing in Live View ? I mean you completely left out any comment about Live View. Also you completely left out the screen resolution. Canon has a VGA screen while Nikon/Olympus have a QVGA screen.
And again wrong. Yes, the lenses have a reduced image circle to match the smaller imager, NO, you still have to multiply the focal lenght with 1.6 (Canon), 1.5 (Nikon) or 2.0 (Olympus) to get to the true (and only comparable) focal lenght.
Also, there are 3rd party lens makers (Sigma, Tamron, Tokina to name a few). There are also a few key decisions for lens selection:
1. Canon has lens build in motors, so the 500D can use all the EF and EF-S lenses.
2. Nikon has transitioned from in-camera lens motor to lens build in motors for their budget DSLRs (D40, D40x, D60, D5000) not so long ago, so while you can mount ANY Nikoor lens made since about 1960 on the D5000, only AF-S and AF-I lenses will autofocus on it.
3. Olympus has the smallest lens selection (3rd party lens makers are making up for this shortage a bit).
I could write another article just comenting what you got wrong :-) I hope you improve on your articles :)
Then skip the kit altogether! Saying you won't spend another $375 for the right lens is like buying a Porsche and putting cheap tires on it. You are going to get the performance you pay for! The #1 misconception about DSLR cameras is that you can spend a bunch on a body and then scrape up cheap lenses and expect to take decent pictures. You are wasting ALL your money if you think a sub $200 wide/zoom kit lens is going to shoot ANYTHING worthwhile.
The opening line for any "beginner DSLR" review should be the following (where x is the MSRP):
***DO NOT SPEND $x ON THIS CAMERA IF YOU ARE NOT WILLING TO SPEND $x ON GOOD LENSES***