Canon's Dazzling New DSLRs

Introduction

There is no question in my mind that Canon is the most adventuresome and creative company producing digital single lens reflex cameras (DSLRs). While all other SLR manufacturers were happily pursuing sub-full frame digital SLR technologies, Canon took its chances when it introduced a 35mm full frame DSLR sensor in its EOS 1Ds camera in 2003. Kodak beat Canon to the finish line the previous year with its Nikon body-based 14n. Today, however, while Kodak continues to manufacture camera sensors, it no long makes DSLRs. On the other hand, Canon’s 1Ds line lives on. The latest to bear 1Ds badge was released this week, the, gulp, 20.1 Megapixel EOS-1Ds Mark III. The camera will ship in November at the same $7,999 price as its predecessor the 16.7 megapixel EOS-1Ds Mark II.

Canon’s EOS-1Ds Mark III comin’ at ya.

That would have been enough, but Canon also decided to update its sub full frame EOS 30D, announcing its replacement, the 40D, this week. In some features, the 30D lagged behind Canon’s lowest end, less expensive DSLR, the Digital Rebel XTi. The 40D catches up to the XTi in megapixels, 10.1 vs. the 30D’s 8.2. And, it surpasses the older camera in other areas, while the price remains about the same as the 30Ds. Not quite as dazzling as the 1Ds Mark III, but still good for those who want a solid DSLR that competes well with Nikon’s similarly priced D200. The 40D will be available for early September delivery and will sell for $1,299.

Canon’s EOS 40D replaces the 30D.

Woops. Just in, Nikon has announced its new D3 with a 12.1 Megapixel full frame CMOS sensor. The camera is full of fantastic features. It’ll be available in November at $5,000. Though its megapixel count is lower (megapixels aren’t everything), this camera competes with Canon’s 1D line in features and build. Way to go Nikon!!! Welcome to the full frame world.

Here’s the newly announced D3. Watch this site for more on this spectacular new camera from Nikon. Image courtesy Nikon USA, Inc.

Let’s take a closer look at each of the new Canon DSLRs and at the new features they offer.

