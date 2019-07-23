Best Verizon Phone Deals in July 2019

Verizon is the best overall wireless carrier in the U.S. and for good reason. Not only is it the fastest network in speed tests, but it also has the best customer service rating.

That's not to say it's the cheapest or most deal-friendly carrier. That's why we're crawling the Internet in search of the best Verizon phone deals you can buy right now. From Apple's latest iPhones to the Samsung's Galaxy S10 smartphones, below you'll find the best Verizon phone deals you can't afford to miss.

Apple iPhone XR

For a limited time, you can get the iPhone XR from Verizon for as little as $30 a month when you open a new line. New customers can also save up to $450 off with select phone trade-ins, whereas existing customers can save up to $200 with trade-in.

Apple iPhone XS & iPhone XS Max

If you want more power than what the iPhone XR provides (or if you just want that gorgeous OLED screen), Verizon has a few discounts on Apple's pricier iPhones. However, both deals require that you trade in your old smartphones. Verizon is offering up to a $450 credit when you buy a new iPhone XS or iPhone XS Max and trade-in your old phone. What's more, you'll get up to $200 off when you switch to Big Red and sign up for an unlimited plan.

Google Pixel 3a & Pixel 3 XL

Verizon has been Google's exclusive Pixel carrier since 2016. Although the network offers Google's latest mid-ranger phones, it's not the only carrier selling them. That said, Verizon customers can get $50 off when they upgrade to the Pixel 3a or Pixel 3a XL. Meanwhile, new customers can get $100 off when they open a new line. No trade-in is required and the discount will be spread out over 2-years as monthly bill credits.

LG V50 ThinQ 5G

Want to make the jump to 5G? Verizon currently has the best deal on LG's new 5G phone. For a limited time, Verizon will take $650 off the LG V50 ThinQ 5G when you switch to its network.

You must also buy or lease the phone under its Unlimited plan and trade-in an eligible device. The $650 discount includes $450 for your trade-in value plus a $200 credit Verizon offers new customers for switching. Even better, for a limited time, you can get 5G access which is normally $10/mo. for free.

Samsung Galaxy S10

Verizon is offering one of the best Galaxy S10 deals we've ever seen this month. For a limited time, when you buy the latest Samsung Galaxy phone: the Samsung Galaxy S10e, Galaxy S10 or Galaxy S10 Plus, you'll get a Galaxy S10e free. Best of all, no trade-in is required.

If you want to go the trade-in route, Verizon will give you up to $450 off. And, when you switch to Verizon, you'll get a $200 credit. This money is spread out over your monthly billing statements for the duration of your 24-month contract.