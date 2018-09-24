Best iPhone 7 Deals Right Now

Apple's best budget smartphone is now the 4.7-inch iPhone 7, which features a recently reduced price of $449 (it was formerly $649). Its counterpart, the 5.5-inch iPhone 7 Plus, also got a price reduction and now starts at $569.

Despite being two years old, the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus make for excellent entry level iPhones. They're IP67 water resistant, they both boast significantly better cameras than the iPhone 6s, and they offer a significant performance boost over the iPhone SE and iPhone 6s.

Unfortunately, carriers aren't doing much to lower the price of Apple's new entry level iPhone. However, we've searched high and low for the best promos and below are the best deals you can take advantage of today.

Sprint

Good news for Sprint customers. For a limited time, they can take $100 off the iPhone 7 when purchased on Sprint's 18-month Flex Lease plan. After discount, the 32GB iPhone 7 costs $13.19/month over 18 months. Alternatively, if you buy a new iPhone 7 or iPhone 7 Plus, Sprint will give you a free iPhone 7 or iPhone 7 Plus. Sprint's BOGO offer requires two new lines of service or one new line and one upgrade.

Verizon

Verizon's promo is only beneficial if you plan on buying an iPhone 7 and iPad. The carrier will slash $150 off your new iPad (LTE only) when purchased with a new iPhone. However, both devices must be purchased via a 2-year contract.

MetroPCS

The best iPhone 7 Plus deal can be found at MetroPCS. The prepaid carrier is offering the base iPhone 7 Plus for $469.99 when you switch carriers. That's $100 off the phone's normal price. Unfortunately, there's no iPhone 7 deal at the moment, but if it's a budget iPhone you're after, MetroPCS does have the iPhone SE for $0 if you port your number to their network.