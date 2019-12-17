Image 1 of 15 (Image credit: EA) Best iOS Sports Game: Madden NFL Mobile (Free) A new season means a new version of Madden for your iPhone, and Madden NFL Mobile marks a return to glory for the famed football franchise. Long-time players will appreciate a revived Seasons mode that not only puts you in control of actions on the field, but also gives you option of assuming the role of your team's GM. Your decisions on which players to sign and how to deal with your personnel will have an impact as the season goes on. Other modes include Madden Masters cards, which pit you against the stars of today and the past in a series of challenges. A new Co-Op Assist feature lets you seek out the help of friends in completing objectives or acquiring players.

Image 2 of 15 (Image credit: Electronic Arts) FIFA Soccer (Free) Electronic Arts continuously updates its mobile soccer game, with the latest version of FIFA Soccer reflecting the latest European season. You'll also find the same features in FIFA Soccer as before, including the team-building Ultimate Team management mode, quick-play matches in Vs Attack mode and social play leagues where you team up and take on your fellow soccer fans. You can now challenge friends to 11-vs-11 matches.



Image 3 of 15 (Image credit: 2K) NBA 2K20 ($5.99) Just in time for the 2019-2020 NBA season, a new version of the NBA 2K series returns, with plenty of ways to enjoy the hardcourt action. NBA 2K20 introduces a Run the Streets mode in which you compete in 3-on-3 streetball competitions around the globe. NBA Stories returns with five new stories you can play through; you also have the option of creating a player through the MyCareer mode and guiding them from college to a (hopefully) Hall-of-Fame career. The new version promises to make it easier to find opponents in multiplayer mode, and you can continue to assume the role of GM as you assemble a team capable of taking home the title.



Image 4 of 15 R.B.I. Baseball 19 ($6.99) A new season brings updated player models to R.B.I. Baseball 19. This was already one of the most realistic baseball sims available for mobile, and tweaks to animations and ball physics improve the experience. But the welcome addition for 2019 is a Franchise Mode that lets you control your team across multiple seasons, leading them to championship glory. An all-new Legends team can play in Exhibition Mode, and there are now even more all-time greats than in the previous edition. Expect weekly roster updates as the season progresses.

Image 5 of 15 (Image credit: Sega) Football Manager Mobile 2020 ($8.99) Football stat junkies will get a blast out of Football Manager Mobile 2020, the updated version of Sega's long-running sports management sim series. You're in the manager's seat of your own football club, making the big choices when it comes to hiring, training, and trading your star players as you try to set up the perfect lineup and tactics for each match. You can choose from 60 different leagues across 21 different countries, with Danish and Greek leagues joining the mix. Other improvements include an expanded match view, changes to the system for promotion younger players and a revamped news system to show you how events are affecting your players. As usual, the game comes in two versions, with Football Manager Mobile providing the lean, iPhone-friendly experience, while Football Manager Touch features a more detailed, iPad-friendly interface and a 3D match engine.

Image 6 of 15 (Image credit: EA) NBA Live Mobile (Free) The NBA 2K series may dominate the premium mobile basketball space, but EA’s NBA Live Mobile offers a strong free-to-play challenge. NBA Live Mobile offers a variety of game modes, including PVP and Blacktop games as well as season play, live events, leagues and head-to-head action. A recent update adds the ability to play real-time match-ups against opponents from around the globe. You’ll have to expect a bit of grinding typical of free-to-play downloads, as you work to earn new players and various boosts, packs, and in-game currency. (You also have the option of spending a few bucks to speed things up).

Image 7 of 15 New Star Manager (Free) For a lighter take on the beautiful game, check out New Star Manager, which puts you in command of the struggling New Star FC as it seeks to turn around its fortunes. You're in charge of the whole thing, from team training and hiring decisions to on-field tactics, inspiration, and even managing off-pitch drama between temperamental players, the sporting press, and fans. It may be a lighter, friendlier approach than the famously immersive Football Manager series, but that's not to say that there isn't anything to do in New Star FC.

Image 8 of 15 (Image credit: Concrete Software) PGA Golf Tour Shootout (Free) PGA Tour Golf Shootout puts you on the greens of some of the PGA Tour’s iconic courses, such as Deere Run and Sawgrass where you’re able to play single-player challenges or engage in head-to-head matches against players from around the world. As you play, you’ll unlock and upgrade a variety of golf clubs, each with their own characteristics that you’ll need to take advantage of on each shot. Daily challenges and rewards will keep you coming back for more.

Image 9 of 15 MLB Home Run Derby 2019 (Free) This arcade-style take on the All Star Game's signature event has been updated to reflect the new baseball season and the All-Star Game festivities in Cleveland. All 30 MLB ballparks are available in MLB Home Run Derby, and the game features a faster-paced multiplayer mode. You can now play with classic players, and more all-stars have been added for the 2019 season. Otherwise, expect the same homer-smacking fun as before, as you earn bonuses for the number of home runs hit, distance those homers travel and targeted skillshots. Use those bonuses to upgrade your players or your equipment.

Image 10 of 15 (Image credit: Zolnier Games) College BB Coach 2 (Free) College BBall Coach 2 puts you in the coach's loafers, as you’re tasked with leading your team to championship glory. It's a full-on coaching sim for mobile devices, challenging you to manage various aspects of your team, from scouting and recruiting to training, game strategy, tempo, go-to players and other tactics, which you can see play out in the game simulation engine. You can even step into the game for decisive moments with the Game Impact Moment system for clutch shots (with similar training minigames as well). The game is free, though in-app purchases allow you to customize starting teams, conference and courts, player names and stats, and schedules.

Image 11 of 15 (Image credit: Zach Gage) Pocket Run Pool (Freee) Mobile gaming auteur Zach Gage is at it again, this time taking on arcade pool games with a clever puzzle variant that uses a streak mechanic to reward careful, accurate play. Each ball is worth its value in points, plus a multiplier on each pocket. The catch? Each time you pocket a ball, the multipliers rotate around the table. Scratch or miss and you lose lives until it’s game over. The free version of Pocket Run Pool gives you Standard, High-Stakes, and Insta-Tournament game modes, with additional features like a Break of the Week mode unlocked with an in-app purchase.

Image 12 of 15 (Image credit: Yakuto) Darts of Fury (Free) Darts moves out of the pub into the future with the brightly colored Darts of Fury. Brought to you by Yakuto, the same developer behind the equally delightful Tennis Table Touch, Darts of Fury shines, thanks to simple controls and an engaging quick style of play. You take on all comers in a neon arena, racking up experience points that you can use to upgrade your darts and flights. Best of all, you're facing real opponents as you climb the ranks to face off against the elite in a battle of bullseyes. An update to the game added a trio of head-to-head challenges in which you compete with other players for prize money.

Image 13 of 15 (Image credit: Colin Lane Games) Rowdy Wrestling (Free) Rowdy Wrestling takes the already zany world of pro wrestling and somehow manages to make the whole thing wackier by distilling things down into a fast-playing battle of weird physics. You'll swing your wrestler's arms around to strike, engage in barely controlled drop kicks, and toss other wrestlers out of the ring in a Royal Rumble-style free-for-all. You can duke it out in rumble matches, as well as career and endless mode, earning points that you can use to unlock new wrestlers, many of whom are dead ringers for iconic pro wrestling giants.

Image 14 of 15 Badminton League (Free) Games that move from the court to your mobile device live and die by how easy it is to operate their controls. Badminton League gets the mix right by placing easy-to-mash buttons that control your movement and your shots right within reach of your fingers. Different gameplay modes — frome one-on-one match-ups to tournaments — keep the action lively, as you attempt to prevail in matches, earning experience points that you can use to upgrade your skills and equipment.