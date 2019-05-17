Act Fast: 50% Off Garmin Watches and Trackers

Update May 17: We've added a new deal on the Garmin Forerunner 35 GPS running watch. Plus, the Apple Watch Series 3 is $80 off.



Good news if you're looking to shed some weight before summer arrives. Amazon and Walmart are discounting a variety of Garmin fitness trackers and smartwatches. The sale includes some of the best smartwatches currently available.

Amazon for example, has the the Garmin Vívoactive 3 Music Watch on sale for $237.97. Normally priced at $279.99, that's $42 off and the best price we could find for this smartwatch.

The Vivoactive 3 Music is a revamp of the Vivoactive 3, but with on-board music storage for up to 500 songs. Moreover, it features Garmin Pay and arrives with 15 preinstalled apps for yoga, running, swimming, cross training, and more.



If you're on a smaller budget, Amazon also offers Garmin Forerunner 35 GPS running watch on sale for $118 ($52 off).



Other noteworthy Garmin Watch deals include:

These deals likely won't last long, so act fast to take advantage of today's price lows. They might be the best fitness deals we see till the start of Amazon Prime Day.



