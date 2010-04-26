Auton Dream Machine Makes Your Bed Even Better

Auton specializes in TV lifts, motorized support assemblies that let users tuck away their boob tubes, James Bond style. The company's latest creation—aptly named the Dream Machine—will appeal to bed-lovers.

The entire assembly (31" x 71" x 9") goes underneath the bed, sliding out to orient the TV at the foot of the bed. It's strong enough to move around up to 120 pounds of gadgetry, but no information on the max display size was available. The system is designed for easy installation on your typical bedframe (maybe the maximum is whatever fits under the bed?).

The Dream Machine could be perfect for the couple who likes ending the day with their favorite shows, the bedridden, or those who like their porn collection on demand. The potential setups are endless: hooking up a computer, gaming console, or media players to the display would make the bed literally the center of your universe.

Such amenity doesn't come cheap though. Prices range from $14,000 for the lowest-end DM70 to $23,000 for the DM120S. Definitely beyond the budget of the average joe, so if you know any cheap DIY alternatives, feel free to share below.

Auton Dream Machine

