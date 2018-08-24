Apple's Cheapest New iPhone Might Be in Trouble

If you've been following the 2018 iPhone news, you know that Apple is reportedly planning three new handsets for this year. But if you're holding out hope for getting the cheapest model, we might have some bad news for you.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

In a note to investors this week, analysts at GBH Insights revealed that Apple might need to delay the 6.1-inch LCD-based iPhone. The analysts didn't say exactly when the smartphone would launch, according to 9to5Mac, which obtained a copy of the note, but cautioned that it might not hit store shelves for "two to four months."

Apple is said to be working on three new iPhones for this year. A follow-up to the iPhone X is reportedly in the works with a 5.8-inch OLED and the same design as last year's model. Additionally, Apple is said to be working on a 6.5-inch iPhone X Plus that would similarly come with an OLED and design reminiscent of last year's iPhone X. The third model, a 6.1-inch iPhone 9, is expected to be much cheaper than the others. It might also lose some features you'd get in the other models, like 3D Touch.

Recent reports have suggested that the new iPhones would be unveiled on Wednesday, Sept. 12 and could be available for pre-order that Friday, Sept. 14. The iPhones would likely hit store shelves the next week.



We've heard some grumblings over the last few months that the LCD model might be delayed. And some of those reports have pegged a launch for November, or about two months after we'd see the other, more expensive iPhones hit store shelves.

According to 9to5Mac, GBH Insights believes this year could be a big one for Apple and the iPhone. The analysts said Apple could sell 220 million iPhones in its next fiscal year, beginning in October, and a total of 350 million iPhones could be upgraded over the next 18 months.

Of course, Apple isn't commenting on any iPhone plans, so we're left with speculation at this point. But keep a close eye on this space for more rumors and reports as they crop up between now and September.