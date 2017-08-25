Most Expensive Ever: iPhone 8 Will Reportedly Start at $999

Apple's long-rumored iPhone 8 might have a lofty price tag that surpasses even the new ultra-premium Galaxy Note 8.

Citing sources, The New York Times is reporting that Apple is planning to price its iPhone 8 at "around $999," making it the most expensive iPhone Apple has ever offered, That's pricier than the new Galaxy Note 8, which costs anywhere from $930 to $960, depending on the carrier.

iPhone 8 rumors have been swirling over the last several months, suggesting Apple will deliver three new iPhones this year. Two of those handsets, which could be known as the iPhone 7s and iPhone 7s Plus, will likely only offer minor upgrades over last year's devices. But the third, which has been called the iPhone 8 in reports but might ultimately have a different name, will offer major upgrades.

According to reports, the iPhone 8 could come with an OLED screen that nearly entirely covers its face. It might also feature an all-glass enclosure, come with wireless charging, and have vertically aligned rear-facing cameras.

In addition, the iPhone 8 will likely offer 3D facial scanning that's very fast along with new augmented reality features.

But all of that comes at a price. And several reports have suggested that the new components would prompt the company to price the iPhone 8 at $1,000 or more. In fact, some reports have said the iPhone 8 could push significantly higher than $1,000.

We'll ultimately find out what Apple has planned next month at a press event unveiling its handset. According to the latest reports, the iPhone 8 could make its debut on Sept. 12.