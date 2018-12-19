Act Fast: Amazon Is Taking $100 Off the 2018 iPad

Updated Dec. 19: Amazon is currently offering the 2018 32GB model Apple iPad for $229. That's $100 off its list price and the lowest price we've ever seen for this tablet to date. If you need it delivered ASAP, Walmart mirrors this deal.



Apple's 2018 iPad is on sale once again and this time Amazon is undercutting itself with a new price that beats its Cyber Monday sale.



Currently, you can get the 2018 iPad (32GB) for $229 ($100 off) — it's lowest price ever — and the 2018 iPad (128GB) for $349. For the 32GB model, it's $20 cheaper than it was on Black Friday and the best deal we've seen on Apple's current-gen tablet.



Act fast, these Apple deals won't survive long!

By comparison, the Apple Store sells its 2018 iPads for $329 and $429, respectively.

The Editor's Choice 9.7-inch iPad is smaller than Apple's iPad Pro line, but its A10 Fusion chip still provides beastly performance for the price. Pair it with the Apple Pencil for $93.49 ($5 off) and you can draw and take notes right on the iPad's screen.

