Apple Loses 42% Of Its Market Cap

As investors were unloading tech stocks almost across the board in early Wednesday trading, Apple and Google recorded the most dramatic losses. Apple was down almost 18% or $27.64 to $128.00, while Google dropped almost 9% or $51.63 to $532.72.

Apple hit a record high of $201.56 on December 28, 2007. Google shares sold for as much as $741.79 back in November.

Other shares that lost value included Dell, which was down more than 5% to $19.22 and HP which lost more than 4% to $40.74.

Among the few companies that gained on Wednesday were Intel and AMD: Intel was up more than 2% to $19.07 and AMD was up 4% to $7.08 at the time of this writing.