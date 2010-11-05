How Smartphone Users See Each Other

C-Section Comics recently published a humorous look at iPhone, Android, and Blackberry users, featuring how each segment of the smartphone user market perceives each other. Here it is (click on the image to view the full-size version):

For those who can’t see the image above: the typical iPhone user sees herself as hip, Blackberry users see her as a baby, and Android users consider her as part of Steve Jobs’ death squad. The typical Android user thinks he’s a genius. But iPhone users see him as a nerd, while Blackberry users as a loser in a dead-end job. Typical Blackberry users consider themselves as big-deal businessmen, but are seen as old fogeys by iPhone users, and dinosaurs by Android users.

Are these stereotypes accurate? From my personal experience, not necessarily so. But I do know that a lot of people do subscribe to them.

Source