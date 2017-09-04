Amazon's Fire TV Stick Is Now on Sale

Leave it to Amazon to surprise us on Labor Day. For the first time this year, the e-tailer is slashing the price of its popular Fire TV Stick to $34.99. That's $5 off and also $5 cheaper than its closest rival, the Roku Streaming Stick.

Earlier last week we spotted a few refurb Fire TV deals, but this is the first time Amazon cuts the price of a new, standalone Fire TV Stick. The stick packs a dual-core CPU, 8GB of storage space, and features an Alexa-capable remote complete with voice search.

It doesn't support 4K streams and it's too under-powered to play all of the gaming apps in Amazon's store, but otherwise it's a very capable HDMI stick that can turn your traditional TV into a smart one.

Amazon's slick interface gives you access to Netflix, Hulu, Pandora, and Spotify, among other services. Not surprisingly, Amazon Instant Video gets the biggest spotlight. Overall, the Fire TV Stick is an ideal streaming device that costs little and requires almost no setup.

This deal will be valid through September 9.