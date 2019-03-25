Amazon's Fire HD 10 Is Now $50 Off

Amazon's best-selling tablets are once again getting a price cut. For a limited time, Prime members can take from $15 to $50 off multiple Fire tablets as listed below:

These are among the best markdowns we've seen for these tablets, especially for the Fire HD 8 and Fire HD 10. (The Fire 7 sold for $29.99 last December).





Designed for the budget-conscious shopper, the Fire 7 features a 1024 x 600, 7-inch IPS display and delivers just short of 7 hours of battery life. Text is easy to ready on the Fire 7, but for graphics and images, we'd recommend stepping up to the Fire HD 10.

With its 1920 x 1200 resolution display, the Fire HD 10 offers the best screen of any Fire tablet. It also packs a longer, 9-hour battery, which is short compared to its rivals, but longer than the Fire 7's battery. And with Alexa built into both tablets, day-to-day tasks like checking your calendar and getting real-time traffic reports is just a voice command away.

Amazon's deals are exclusive to Prime members, but non-members can sign up for a free 30-day trial and later cancel their subscription to take advantage of these deals.