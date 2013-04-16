YouTube Celebrates the VCR with VHS Mode for Videos

"Not too long ago, the video tape was the media of choice for living rooms around the world. In celebration of the 57th birthday of the first commercial video cassette recorder, check out a fun VHS mode for the YouTube player to relive the magic feel of vintage video tapes," the post reads.



"On select videos, you'll find a VHS button in the bottom right of the player--just click to turn back the clock and enjoy the static and fuzzy motion of the VHS era."



Contact Us for News Tips, Corrections and Feedback