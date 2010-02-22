This Week's Top 10 BitTorrent Movies

TorrentFreak has listed this week's top ten most downloaded movies on BitTorrent. Given that the MPAA, RIAA and other agencies are casing the torrent scene with their vicious legal hounds, it's surprising to see copyrighted material still hitting the network. Apparently torrent uploaders are unfazed by the legal threat, providing the latest movies like James Cameron's Avatar and Sherlock Holmes for your downloading pleasure.



The angel-infested movie Legion tops this week's top ten BitTorrent list, followed by Edge of Darkness, both of which are newcomers to the top ten list. Old Dogs and Tooth Fairy also make their debut while Avatar and Sherlock Holmes finally fall out of the list's top three.



As TorrentFreak states, the top ten torrent list is for informational and educational purposes only. However, despite showing what downloaders are watching, the list also offers a quick glance at the overall ratings. Avatar is the real winner in the eyes of critics, followed by The Hurt Locker and Sherlock Holmes.



Here's this week's top 10 torrent movies, provided by TorrentFreak:



1. Legion

2. Edge of Darkness

3. Old Dogs

4. Sherlock Holmes

5. Avatar

6. Couples Retreat

7. The Hurt Locker

8. Tooth Fairy

9. Daybreakers

10. Agora