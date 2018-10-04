Vizio Agrees to $17M Settlement in TV-Spying Case

Vizio yesterday (Oct. 3) announced that it had reached a $17 million settlement in its TV-spying class-action suit. The settlement affects roughly 16 million Vizio Smart TV owners who purchased a set and connected it to the internet between Feb. 1, 2014 and Feb. 6, 2017.

(Image credit: Vizio)

According to the complaint, Vizio TVs would record what, where, and when its TV users were watching, and then sell that information to advertisers, who would then sell targeted ads to those consumers on their phones and other devices, based on their viewing habits.

While Vizio came to a previous settlement with the Federal Trade Commission in 2017 for $2.2 million, a class-action suit in California was allowed to proceed, leading to today's settlement.

In addition to monetary damages, Vizio also agreed to change its disclosure consent that appears on-screen when setting up a TV — primarily by changing "agree/settings" to "accept/decline," adding a disclosure concerning Vizio’s viewing data practices in the Quick Start Guides, and deleting all viewing data collected prior to Feb. 6, 2017.

All that remains is for the court to approve the settlement.