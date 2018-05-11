T-Mobile Offering Buy One, Get One iPhone Sale

Mother's Day is just around the corner, and if you're still scrambling for a last minute gift, T-Mobile has an offer that may appeal to both you and your mom.

Effective Friday, May 11, the UnCarrier Network is launching a buy-one-get-one (BOGO) sale on Apple's current- and previous-generation iPhones. Although the BOGO credit maxes out at $700, that's still enough cash back to cover the cost of a second iPhone 8 ($699.99), iPhone 7 Plus ($669.99), or iPhone 7 ($549.99).

If you don't mind paying out of pocket for your secondary phone, the credit can also be used toward the purchase of a second iPhone X, iPhone 8 (256GB), or iPhone 8 Plus. After applying T-Mobile's credit, each phone would cost $299.99, $149.99, and $99.99, respectively.

As far as the small print is concerned, both phones must be purchased on T-Mobile's Equipment Installment Plan (EIP), which means you can't pay for the phones outright, but rather on a monthly basis.

Moreover, you must activate at least one new line and you must trade-in a qualifying phone to get the $700 back via mail-in rebate.

The BOGO sale is valid through Sunday, May 13, and it stacks with T-Mobile's current Apple offer, which takes an extra $215 off (via 24 monthly bill credits) when you purchase an iPhone with an LTE iPad or LTE Apple Watch.