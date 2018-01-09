Rokid AR Glasses Look Promising, But Need More Polish

LAS VEGAS - I turn my gaze to Reynold Wu, Rokid’s head of marketing, and within a couple of seconds his name pops up on my live view along with his information card. Then I fire up another AR app, and now I’m controlling a little robot on a table with hand gestures.

This is just a taste of what the Rokid Glass can do, a new pair of augmented reality glasses launched at CES 2018 that's coming to market sometime this year.

I had a chance to test drive these specs, and the hardware looked and felt very much prototype-y, complete with a somewhat bulky design and an add-on camera that will eventually be built in.

But I have to admit that the Rokid Glass impressed when I used the Hello app, which displays information on people you look at as the glasses recognize them. Another app had me look at a table, then move a virtual robot around the surface.



Powered by a customized version of Android 6.0, the Rokid Glass offers a micro LED-powered display with a resolution of 1920 x 1080 with a 60 fps refresh rate. And the field of view is somewhat limited at 35 degrees.



But I was still fairly impressed by the gesture controls. The built-in camera can interpret gestures, such as swiping from one side to the other to navigate through different apps. And an opening of your hand in front of the camera can open apps, though it didn't always work the first time. The Rokid Glass will also support voice commands.



The overall performance was decent, thanks to an 8-core Samsung Exynos processor, but I still noticed lag when opening applications. In addition, the design felt fairly front-heavy, which caused me to the hold the glasses to obtain the best view.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)



Other key features include dual mics, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity, as well as USB-C and Wi-Fi 802.11ac.



Rokid did not reveal how much it would charge for its AR glasses, but the company told us they want the price to be “customer friendly.”



At this point, it’s hard to say how long it will take for the Rokid Glass to come to market. But we will follow up once the wearable gets closer to availability and will bring you our final verdict.



