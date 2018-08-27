New Google Pixel 3 XL Video Reveals Very Powerful Cameras

Unlike the previous blurry clip taken with a phone’s camera in portrait phone, this new unboxing video of the Google Pixel 3 XL shows every single detail of its Frankenstein design and all accessories included in the box in crisp high definition.



Bonus: the video shows how the back and two front cameras work, showing an alleged demonstration of the latter’s depth of field abilities.

Filmed by Russians--logically, since they are reportedly already selling stolen units in the black market for $2,000 a pop--the video claims to show the Pixel 3 XL as you will get it once it is released in October.

First, the phone itself actually comes facing you--showing you its 6.2-inch, 1,440 x 3,120-pixel P-OLED display and not its back, as the previous video indicated. After you remove the top tray with the Pixel 3 XL, you will find a slim box with the Pixel Buds headphones that connect to the phone’s USB-C port.

A #teampixel booklet comes next inside a boxy envelope, presumably with a welcome message and an overview of the Pixel 3XL. Under the booklet there’s a bunch of accesories: a USB-C cable, a USB-C to stereo minijack dongle, and USB-C to USB port adapter. At the top, there’s a small box that contains the power plug with a USB-C port.

The video continues with beauty shots of the phone, including its single back camera and fingerprint sensor, and finishes with a human being holding the phone--a tiny human being that makes the phone look like a skateboard.

After a series of sample photos allegedly taken by the Pixel 3XL’s cameras, comes what looks like a demonstration of the Pixel 3XL’s dual front camera’s depth of field abilities: the woman takes a selfie of herself and everything--herself and the building behind--looks on focus. Then, presumably taking advantage of the depth sensing 3D abilities of the two cameras, the background gets blurred in the same way you can do with the iPhone X’s TrueDepth camera system.



This could be a good indicator that Google may include facial recognition thanks to the dual cameras, even while retaining the fingerprint sensor on the back.