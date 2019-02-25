Google Pixel 3 Lite Phones May Be Weeks Away

It looks like Google’s Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 Lite XL are one step closer to making their rumored spring release.

Wireless certification filings for six Google devices listed as “smartphone” were passed through the FCC today (Feb. 25), as reported by 9to5Google. And since model numbers G020B and G020F, previously linked to the upcoming small-screen Google Pixel 3 Lite and large-screen 3 Lite XL, were included in the batch, the filing serves as a possible confirmation that Google is preparing a launch for its first ever Pixel phone budget line.

Last year, the Pixel 3 and Pixel XL popped up in FCC filings about six weeks before the Oct. 9 launch event where Google unveiled thosee phones. If the same FCC-to-release timing sticks, we could be on track for the April Lite and Lite XL unveiling that has been rumored.

Like it did with last year’s FCC filings for the Pixel 3, Google has requested the images of its new phones be held in confidentiality from the public for six months. Of course, since alleged renders and hands-on images of the phone have leaked many times over, we have a good idea of what the reported handsets will look like.

The other four smartphone model numbers listed in the new FCC filing — G020C, G020D, G020G, and G020H — haven’t been connected to the Pixel 3 Lite phones in previous reports, but they could just be wireless connection variants of the handset’s two mains sizes. Unlike Google’s premium Pixel 3 phones, which contain the radios to connect to either CDMA and GSM cell networks, the company’s entry level Pixel handsets might come in versions that carry only one or the other as a cost-saving measure.

The latest reported details on Google’s cost-effective versions of the Pixel 3 have the Lite offering a 5.5-inch screen, 4GB of RAM and a Snapdragon 670 processor, while the XL version will sport a 6-inch display (no notch) and be powered by 6GB of RAM and a Snapdragon 710 processor. Both phones will have plastic bodies that line up with the design of the original Pixel 3 phones and carry the same rear camera found on those models. The main difference, though, is that these phones will cost less than Google’s flagships, with prices in the $400 to $500 range.