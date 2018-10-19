The Pixel 3 Already Has a Serious Camera Problem

Yesterday, the very first Pixel 3 and 3 XL units began reaching customers. And straight away, some owners began noticing a familiar problem with their devices.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

While Google's new camera churns out phenomenal pictures, it seems it's not always saving them to storage. Commenters on Reddit have highlighted the problem, and even some critics have mentioned that their units have been affected, too.

It seems that the inability to save occurs when an image is quickly taken and then the phone is either put to sleep, or the user backs out of the camera app immediately afterwards. Sometimes, the preview of the last taken image will even disappear in real time.

But what makes the Pixel 3's camera saving bug particularly frustrating is that it's not new. In fact, the Google Camera app has reportedly been causing similar issues dating all the way back to the Nexus 5X and 6P, according to some users.

My colleague Mark Spoonauer and I have been using both models of the Pixel 3 extensively since the devices were unveiled nearly two weeks ago. While I haven't encountered this particular glitch — and my attempts to recreate it didn't work — Mark tells me he did take a picture during his time with the Pixel 3 XL that he couldn't track down after the fact.

Android Central's Daniel Bader tweeted that he's "had a few photos just not save after taking them, which may be frame buffer issues but may just be bugs." Android Authority's David Imel appears to have encountered the issue more frequently, sharing the he's had "multiple photos" taken on his 3 XL fail to save.

According to Android Authority, a Google Product Forum entry has been raised regarding the problem, indicating that at the very least, Google is aware of it and perhaps a fix is on the way. In the meantime, our best advice to early Pixel owners is to take your time snapping photos, and try not to leave the camera right after shooting.