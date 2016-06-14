10 Best Allergy Apps

WebMD Allergy (Android, iOS) (Free)

The great outdoors doesn't have to be a terrible place for allergy sufferers, if you have all the facts. The WebMD Allergy app (Android, iOS) provides a variety of features, from allergy forecasting, symptom logging, to a knowledge base of allergy information. Users can search for up to date allergen information for their current location as well as others saved in your device. Personalized profiles for users and companions or family members help zero in on information. A symptom tracker lets you log how you feel and record symptoms and treatments, while a knowledge base allows you to look up WebMD articles, slideshows and videos packed with information about common allergies and treatment.