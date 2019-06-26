Friends — 10 Seasons — (1994 to 2004)

No matter if you came of age during the Bushes or the Trumps or any other family of upper-crust trash bags, the Bluth family will remind you of someone. The trouble starts at the top of the pyramid, with parents George Sr. (a patriarch dedicated to embezzling funds and pitting one child against another) and Lucille (whose top joys in life all drive her blood-alcohol level upward). Then, take your pick of any of their kids. No, seriously — George and Lucille want these kids off their hands. And you can't blame them, as their son G.O.B. is the worst magician ever and their lazy daughter, Lindsay (who married the completely talentless Tobias), is doing the least amount possible to raise her daughter, Maebe.

Or to put it in a way that those who are already fans will recognize: This is the story of a sitcom that started off fantastic, tried to stage a comeback and failed in every way possible. That's why it's best, if you ask most people, to watch only the first three seasons of the Bluths, which pack more than enough laughs and re-watchability. — Henry T. Casey

Seinfeld may be the pick for your local sitcom snob, but Friends wasn't on for 10 years for nothing. Younger audiences unfamiliar with how much can happen when you're "on a break," the plight of living near a nudist who keeps their blinds open and the joy of yelling "PIVOT!" (much less Brad Pitt's younger years) should definitely check out this show. It owned Thursday nights on NBC for forever. And while some may think the adventures of Joey, Phoebe, Chandler, Monica, Rachel and Ross might be outdated, Netflix (which keeps its ratings private) seems to know better. The streaming giant is spending — cue Dr. Evil's music — $100 million to keep the popular NBC show on throughout 2019. — Henry T. Casey

