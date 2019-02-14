The Breaking Bad Movie Is Coming to Netflix First

After five years, the story of Walter White and Jesse Pinkman is getting a new chapter in the form of a Netflix movie.

(Image credit: Sony Pictures Television)

The film, potentially titled ‘Greenbrier’ according to Variety (via BGR), has been confirmed to be premiering on the streaming service, before then being shown on AMC, the TV network which originally commissioned Breaking Bad back in 2005.

The heavy involvement of Netflix should come as no surprise. The service has hosted Breaking Bad for many years. It acted as one of the only legal ways to watch show in the UK and many other countries and even got to premier each episode of the second half of the final series.

Vince Gilligan, creator of Breaking Bad, has publicly thanked Netflix in the past for helping to keep his show going and giving it international popularity.

In terms of the upcoming movie’s plot details, it was previously known that the movie would follow Jesse Pinkman after the end of the show, and that Gilligan would be writing and directing it. Brian Cranston, who played Breaking Bad’s lead, Walter White, had apparently been contacted by Gilligan with regards to the film, but it is unknown whether he will be involved.

The provisional title comes from a suspiciously familiar-sounding project that was filmed in Albuquerque (the film location and setting of Breaking Bad) between November 2018 and February 2019. According to Variety, “‘Greenbrier’ tracks the escape of a kidnapped man and his quest for freedom.” People who have watched the series will recognize how this might fit with Jesse’s story arc, but this project could just be a coincidence.