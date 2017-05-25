MSI Offers ‘Infinite’ Possibilities With New Desktop Series

MSI said that its new Infinite A desktop was inspired by “gamers who have a never-ending desire to game and want infinite possibilities to play the way they want,” and it portends top-tier performance for the games of today and tomorrow with easy upgradeability.



(Image credit: MSI)

The flashy chassis features a tempered-glass side panel in addition to an RGB LED-lit front panel. This new look is a noticeable departure from other MSI desktops such as the gamer-centric Aegis, Nightblade, and Trident, which feature red and black edgy cases with plastic side panels.

Full specifications of the Infinite series desktops aren’t available yet, but we managed to shake out some of the major features from MSI representatives before the big show in Taipei.

The Infinite Series features an Intel Core i7-7700 CPU and up to 64GB of DDR4 memory. The motherboard sports a single M.2 PCIe/SATA SSD slot, and there’s two 3.5” and three 2.5” drive bays available in the case’s interior. An MSI gaming desktop wouldn’t be complete without a company-branded GPU, so the Infinite series features the MSI GeForce GTX 1080 Gaming 8GB graphics card.

The front panel features two USB 3.1 (Gen1, 5Gbps) ports -- one with a Type-A connector and one with a Type-C. There’s also a single USB 2.0 port. The rear panel sports three more USB 3.1 Type-A ports, another USB 3.1 Type-C port, two USB 3.0 ports, and two PS/2 connectors for a keyboard and mouse. There's also an Ethernet port, and, for those who want to play wirelessly, Wi-Fi built in.



To hook up your display, the MSI Infinite series features a DVI port on the motherboard and the three DisplayPort, one HDMI, and DVI ports on the graphics card. The front panel also sports a VR Link HDMI pass-through port, which allows users to connect their VR headsets (such as an HTC Vive, Oculus Rift or Acer Mixed Reality headset) to the front of the PC. (You save a few inches of cable if you don’t have to connect it to the rear ports.)

Pricing and availability are also currently unknown, but if we learned anything from the Aegis lineup launches, the Infinite series will most likely debut as a barebones system that you can mostly build yourself, followed by fully loaded models at various price points.