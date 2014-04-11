MSI AG240: A Dependable All-in-One For Gamers

If you're looking for a lightweight gaming machine that doesn't sacrifice screen size, MSI's new line of gaming all-in-ones delivers. We spent some time with the company's new AG240 series, available later this year at an estimated $2000, and came away impressed with the desktop's solid performance and handy feature set.

The AG240 is one of the sexier all-in-one's we've seen, sporting a slim black build with a stripe of MSI's signature dark red around the edges. It sports three USB 3.0 ports, two USB 2.0 ports, HDMI in and out, a 3-in-1 card reader and an audio jack.



We used the Windows 8-powered AG240 to play a few minutes of stealth-action game "Dishonored," which looked crisp on the PC's 23.6-inch, 1920 x 1080-pixel display using max settings. The AG240's Nvidia GeForce GTX 860M GPU made each ripple of the game's murky waters look fluid and realistic, and sneaking around the virtual city of Dunwall was a stutter-free experience, thanks to the desktop's Intel Core i7-4700HQ processor.



The AG240 boasts some handy extra features for both gaming and everyday use, such as the ability to turn the all-in-one into a Wi-Fi hotspot. The all-in-one doubles as an external monitor thanks to its HDMI input, and you can attach up to two other displays to the PC if you want to be more immersed in your favorite shooters or strategy games. Our Windows 8 configuration lacked a touch screen, but you'll have the option to add one.

The AG240 is shaping up to be a strong addition to MSI's all-in-one lineup, especially for gamers who don't have space for a traditional gaming rig. We look forward to seeing how the all-in-one holds up against a full gamut of demanding games once it arrives later this year.