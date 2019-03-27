AT&T Is Selling Magic Leap April 5 for a Whopping $2,295

Are you ready to take a Magic Leap ... into debt?

The much-buzzed about Magic Leap One augmented reality headset is about to finally go on sale for the general public in April, at the lofty price of $2,295. Yes, you too can be on the cutting edge of AR technology, for the combined price of the forthcoming $2,000 Samsung Galaxy Fold and the 9.7-inch iPad that's always on sale for under $300 on Amazon.

And while I was disappointed when I heard you'd be experiencing this headset at an AT&T store — some of my worst consumer experiences have happened there — Magic Leap and AT&T know better. The product release and demos will be limited to three of its finest locations: the flagship stores in Boston (Friday, April 1), Chicago (Sunday, April 3) and San Francisco (Wednesday, April 6). If you can't make it to one of those stores, AT&T will be selling the Magic Leap One online here starting April 5.

Announced in an AT&T press release, it appears that the Magic Leap One will include a taste of the most anticipated TV premiere, as one experience will brings "elements of HBO’s iconic Game of Thrones universe into the real world, allowing you to interact with the content in a completely new way." Preview images also show an Angry Birds demo.

When I got to try Magic Leap out at SXSW earlier this month, I was impressed by the dimensionality of the experience, including 3D, spatial sound that changed as I moved around the room. On the downside, though, I was frustrated by the small field of view, which seemed like I was looking into a diorama.