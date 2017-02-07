Save 98 Percent on 1TB of Lifetime Cloud Storage on Zoolz

Storing data in the cloud used to be prohibitively expensive, but as prices have fallen and Internet speeds have gone up, cloud storage has become more routine. Companies like Apple, Microsoft, and Google have also popularized cloud storage via services like iCloud, One Drive, and Google Drive, respectively.

While all of today's services are great, few of them offer as much value as Zoolz. For a limited time, you can buy a 1TB lifetime cloud storage plan with Zoolz for $39. The plan normally costs $3,600, so you're saving 98 percent off the full price.



Zoolz's Lifetime plan comes in two buckets: You receive 500GB of Instant Storage and 500GB of Cold Storage. It can take anywhere from 3 to 5 hours to retrieve data placed in Cold Storage, so you'll want to reserve that for data that you don't need on a daily basis such as backups and photo or video archives. Data placed in Instant Storage can be accessed immediately via the Zoolz app.



Feature-wise, your data is protected using 256-AES encryption and you can download the Zoolz software on two machines and restore from a third device.

The Zoolz 1TB Lifetime Cloud Storage plan is only available for a limited time, so be sure to lock in your savings before a potential disaster strikes.