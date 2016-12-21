Get Ready for iPhone 8 Ferrari: New Model Leaked

Will Apple release two iPhone 8 models next year or three? The company isn't telling but a reported leak might.

A user on Chinese site Sina Weibo leaked what's claimed to be two manufacturing documents for the iPhone 8. The documents, which reportedly come from Apple's supply chain, make reference to three models — D20, D21, and D22. As noted by AppleInsider, the person claims Apple's iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus came with the D10 and D20 moniker, however, so it's unclear why the company would use the same in the iPhone 8.

Regardless, the leak contends the highest-end version is called "Ferrari," Twith the D20 and D21 versions delivering only modest upgrades and could be known as the iPhone 7s and iPhone 7s Plus.

That means the big update for 2017 will come in the form of Ferrari. And according to the leaker, the manufacturing specs suggest the version will deliver an OLED screen and come with the long-rumored edge-to-edge design. Other high-end features planned for this Ferrari model include wireless charging and an invisible home button, which will likely move to under the display. All of these features have been floated in previous iPhone 8 rumors.

Apple also apparently wants a new internal design for the phone that separates the logic board into separate units — one with the processor and storage, the other with the Wi-Fi and cellular parts.

This drawing, reportedly from leaked iPhone 8 documentation shows how the phone's internal parts would be rearranged. (Image from Weibo.com)

This isn't the first time we've heard that the iPhone will come in three different models. KGI Securities analyst Ming-chi Kuo raised that idea last month. And this latest leak echos a rumor floated on Japanese site Macoctakara that Apple was planning to release modest iPhone 7s and 7s Plus updates alongside a more substantial iPhone model in 2017.

Apple, of course, hasn't commented on its future plans and won't even say that another iPhone is coming next year. However, the 2017 iPhone will be the 10th anniversary of the company's handset and with the iPhone 7 replicating the design of 2015's iPhone 6s, speculation abounds that Apple has something big up its sleeve for next year.