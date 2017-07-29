iPhone 8 Leaked Benchmarks Blow Galaxy S8 Away

A lot of the talk surrounding Apple's yet-to-be-announced iPhone 8 focuses on what the phone will look like. But in addition to its rumored extended display, the iPhone 8 should feature some internal improvements, too. And newly leaked benchmark results suggest there's plenty to be excited about.





(Image credit: iPhone 8 concept (Credit: Handy Abovergleich)

A new iPhone generally means a new processor, and the iPhone 8 is unlikely to be an exception, with the A11 CPU slated for Apple's new phone. There's been little detail about the A11, but BGR just spotted some leaked benchmarks that point to a performance powerhouse.

The results come from a leaker who tweets as @UniverseIce. (Previously, that same leaker tweeted out images of the Galaxy S8 that turned out to be pretty close to the real McCoy.) @UniverseIce claims to have GeekBench 4 results for the A11 that show a single-core score between 4,300 and 4,600 and a multi-core score between 7,000 and 8,500.

MORE: The Most Amazing iPhone 8 Concepts

The reason for the range of benchmark results is that they reflect different clock frequencies, according to @UniverseIce, who earlier tweeted that the A11 would be a 3.0GHz processor. For what it's worth, the numbers cited are similar to an earlier leaked benchmark for the A11 that gave single- and multi-core scores of 4,537 and 8,975, respectively.

If the range of numbers in the newly leaked benchmarks are accurate, the A11-powered iPhone 8 will dust other recent flagship phones running Qualcomm's Snapdragon 835. The OnePlus 5 is currently one of the best performing Android phones we've tested, turning in a multi-core score of 6,542 on GeekBench 4. And that's a phone loaded up with 8GB of RAM.

Comparing the A11's numbers to the Galaxy S8, which includes 4GB of RAM. The S8 had a single-core score of 1,846 and a multi-core score of 6,295 — both numbers a far cry from the range that the A11 reportedly turned in.

We'll have to wait until an iPhone 8 actually appears before we can find out whether the A11 is truly capable of turning in this kind of performance. But should those number prove accurate, Apple's next phone should dominate its rivals.