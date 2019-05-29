HyperX Cloud Alpha S Headset Gets Surround Sound, Adjustable Bass

TAIPEI, TAIWAN - Affordable, comfortable and great sound, HyperX knows how to make a great gaming headset. And with the upcoming Cloud Alpha S (available in September, $129), the company is looking to improve on the formula, adding virtual surround sound and physical sliders to adjust the bass.

HyperX didn’t try to reinvent the wheel with the Alpha S and I don’t blame them. The metal frame looks great in blue and it just wouldn’t be a HyperX Cloud headset without those cushy, comfy, pleather-clad memory foam ear cups (Never change HyperX, never change!). The boom mic is still detachable if you care to wear the headset on the street.

There are a few notable changes however, starting with the virtual surround sound. HyperX has included an in-line audio control box that doles out the glorious 7.1 virtual surround sound when plugged into a PC. The little black box also has various volume controls to adjust how loud you are in group chat, actual in-game audio and the group chat. And when you want to use the headset with a console or mobile device, simply unplug the module to reveal the 3.5mm audio jack.

The headset still has the 50mm drivers, but they’ve been adjusted ever so slightly to deliver even better audio. Speaking of which, bass junkies can get even better lows by adjusting the two blue sliders along the back of the ear cups.

We’re eager to get these into the lab for testing. Stay tuned to Tom’s Guide for our upcoming review.