HP DV1000T Is Happy In The Office Or The Den

MobilityGuru takes its first look at a mobile computer with Intel's GMA 950 integrated graphics processor, HP's Core Duo DV1000T laptop. How does the GMA 950 compare with the older GMA 900 technology? And, what's the DV1000T like?

A Core Duo Laptop With New Intel Integrated Graphics Technology

HP's Pavilion DV1000T laptop computer comes with a 1.66 GHz Intel Core Duo CPU and the new Intel 945GM chipset with an integrated 950 GMA graphics processor. This is the first time MobilityGuru has looked at a mobile computer with the 950 Graphics Media Accelerator. How does the 950 GMA compare to earlier GMAs and to dedicated graphics processors?

I'll answer that question later in this review. But first let's give the DV1000T its due.

Editor's Note: We will be publishing a more detailed look at the 945GM chipset and comparing it to the 915GM chipset soon. Stay tuned.

Features

The following table presents the features of the HP Pavilion DV1000T. The table also includes Fujitsu's Lifebook N6410, which I reviewed back in March of this year. The N6410 has a number of features that are similar to those of the DV1000T. However, it sports an ATI Mobility Radeon X1400 graphics processor with 128 MB of dedicated memory and the ability to use up to 128 MB of shared system memory, instead of a 950 GMA processor.

I'll discuss some of the key features of the two computers after the table.

ManufacturerHewlett-PackardFujitsu
ModelPavilion dv1000tLifebook N6410
URLhttp://www.hp.comwww.fujitsu.com/us
Dimensions & Weight
Width x Height x Depth13.15 x 1.52 x 9.24" (with 6 cell battery)
33.4 x 3.86 x 23.47 cm		16.1 x 2.02 x 11.8"
40.9 x 5.13 x 30 cm
Unit & Battery5.47 lb / 2480 g (with 6 cell battery)10.31 lb / 4670 g
Battery0.69 lb / 314 g.69 lb / 312 g
Charger & Power Cord0.81 lb / 364 g1.86 lb / 844 g
Total (Computer, Charger & Power Cord)6.28 lb / 2844 g12.17 lb / 5514 g
AC Adapter & Battery
Battery I CapacityLi-Ion 6 cells (10.8 V, 4000 mAh, 43.2 Wh)Li-Ion 6 cells (10.8 V, 4000 mAh, 43.2 Wh)
Optional Battery CapacityLi-Ion 12 cells ( 10.8 V, 8800 mAh, 95 Wh)NA
AC adapter65 W150 W
Pointing Device(s)TouchpadTouchpad
Display and Graphics Controller
Display Size14.0" (35.56 cm) wide screen17" (43.18 cm) wide screen
Display Resolution1280 x 7681400 x 900 internal; 1600 x 1200 external
Graphics controllerIntel 945GM Express, (GMA 950) up to 128 MB shared system memoryATI Mobility Radeon X1400, 128 MB dedicated memory and the ability to use up to 128 MB of shared system memory
System
BIOSHP F.09 (02/16/06)Phoenix v1.04 (01/16/06)
CPUIntel Core Duo T2300
(1.66 GHz, 2 MB L2-Cache, FSB 667MHz)		Intel Core Duo T2300
(1.66 GHz, 2 MB L2-Cache, FSB 667MHz)
NorthbridgeIntel Calistoga i945Intel Calistoga i945
SouthbridgeICH7-M (82801FBM)ICH7-M (82801FBM)
Memory2 x 512 MB 533 MHz DDR22 x 512 MB 667 MHz DDR2
Hard Drive
Manufacturer & ModelFujitsu MHV2100BHHitachi HTS721010G9SA00
Size100 GB100 GB
Performance(SATA / 5400 rpm / cache 8 MB/ 12 ms)(SATA / 7200 rpm / 8 MB/ 10 ms)
Other Drives
Manufacturer & ModelTSST TS-L523MMATSHITA DVD-RAM UJ-841S
Speed DVD/+-R/+-RW/RAM/+DL8x, 4x/4x/na/2.4x8x, 4x, 2.4x, 5x
Speed CD/R/RW24x/10x24x, 10x
Floppy Drivenonenone
Hard drive baynone2nd Hitachi HTS721010G9SA00
Connectors
B=Back side, F=Front, L=Left side, R=Right Side
PS2 Mouse/Keyboardnone / nonenone / none
USB 2.01x (L); 2x (R)1x (R) ; 4 (B)
IEEE1394/Firewire1x (R)1x (R)
Serial COM Portnonenone
Parallel LPT Portnonenone
Microphoneyesnone
IR portyes (F)For remote control - plugs into USB port
Bluetoothyesnone
VGA / DVI out1x (L) / none1x (B) / none
Video In / Outnone / 1x S-Video (R)S-Video & Composite (L) / (B) S-Video
AC Poweryes (B)Yes (L)
PC-Card / PCIe-Card Slotsnone / 1x (L)1 / 1 (R)
LAN1x (L) Intel PRO/100 VE1x (B) Broadcom NetXtreme Gigabit Ethernet
WLANIntel PRO/Wireless 3945AGBIntel PRO/Wireless 3945ABG
Wireless WANnonenone
Audio Connectors1x Microphone In (F). 2x Headphone Out (F)Mic (R) Headphone (R) Line In (none) / RCA Stereo In (L)
Audio ChipIntel 82801 GBM HD controllerRealtek ALC262 HD Audio Controller
Modem/Model1x (L) / HDAUDIO Soft Data Fax Modem with SmartCP1x (B) / Agere Systems AC'97
Card-Reader:1x (R ) SD, XD, MMC, SM, MS, MSPRO1x (R ) Memory Stick/SD/xD Card Slot
Fingerprint Security Sensornonenone
Manufacturer's Docking Socketyes (L)yes (USB 2.0)
Software
OSWindows XP Home (tested with XP Professional)Windows XP Media Center Edition 2005; Windows XP Home or Professional
Application SoftwareHP Photosmart Premier v6.0, HP QuickPlay Direct v2.0, QuickPlay for Windows v2.0, Symantec Norton Internet Security 2006, Microsoft Windows Media Player 10, Microsoft Money 2006, Real Rhapsody, Muvee AutoProducer 4.5, Sonic Digital Media Plus 7.0, Adobe Acrobat Reader 6.x, Microsoft Works 8.0, AOL Music; also includes trial versions of MS Office, Norton Internet Security 2006 and other softwareDepending on OS: Adobe Reader, Norton Internet Security 2006 (90 day license), CyberLink PowerDVD, CyberLink PowerProducer, CyberLink PowerDirector, MakeDVD, Quicken New User Edition 2006, Roxio Digital Media SE, Microsoft Works, Microsoft Office 2003 (60 Day Trial Edition)

