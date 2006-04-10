HP DV1000T Is Happy In The Office Or The Den

Using The HP Pavilion DV1000T: Build, Keyboard And Mouse

Though the DV1000T's case is plastic, it has a sturdy feel to it. Fit and finish are near excellent. The only problem I found on my sample was a small space between the screen part of the clamshell and the keyboard part when the laptop was closed. It's no big deal, but an indication of a bit of a fit and finish problem. After my experience with Twinhead's Toughbook N15RI, which can withstand drops to thick hardwood floors from 30 inches (72.6 cm), I've become more cautious with non-rugged mobile computers. I'd keep the DV1000T in a protective case at all times unless it's being used in the field or playing the role of a desktop replacement.

The laptop opens very easily. All you have to do is gently push in the display release button on the front of the case and lift the display up and into position. Once you've pushed in the button, your thumb or finger falls naturally into a position under the display where you can open it with virtually no effort. There's none of that nasty pushing the display release button to the left or right and quickly shoving your fingers under the display to lift it up.

The HP Pavilion DV1000T's display release button makes it easy to open the laptop.

HP puts the DV1000T's 13 inch width to good use for the keyboard and mouse. The keys are nicely sized and well spaced and make typing very easy. Key movement is crisp with just the right amount of travel. Interestingly, even though I had used the DV1000T for over three weeks, when it came time to write about the keyboard, I had to go back and look at it again. I realized that this was because the keyboard is so much like a good PC keyboard that I never even thought about it while working with the laptop.

The DV1000T's 13 inch width also leaves lots of room for a very nice touchpad mouse. It's shaped in ratio to the computer's wide screen. So, you never run out of real estate while guiding the pointer across the screen with your finger. And, like so many newer mobile computers, the surface of the touchpad is just right. It's not too rough, which is bad or too smooth, which is worse. The surface offers just the right resistance to encourage precise mouse movement. The right side of the touchpad functions like a scroll "wheel." Moving your finger up and down on this part of the touchpad scrolls up and down in a window. The mouse buttons are well placed and very easy to use.

HP used the DV1000T's 13 inch width to good advantage in designing the keyboard and mouse.