Google's Pixel 3 Lite XL Just Leaked

Google is said to be working on some new — and more affordable — Pixel 3 devices that might ultimately nix the notch.



(Image credit: OnLeaks/91Mobiles)

The folks over at OnLeaks and 91Mobiles have published an image of what they say is the upcoming Pixel 3 Lite XL. The device, which could be known as something else when it hits store shelves, would feature a 6-inch screen with a resolution of 2,220 x 1,080, according to the report, which was earlier discovered by Engadget.

It would also likely ship with a midrange Qualcomm Snapdragon processor, like the Snapdragon 670, and offer a 12-megapixel rear camera to complement its 8-megapixel front shooter. It might also offer 32GB of storage.

Still, it's the design that might be most important to some. In a world where the notch is dominant, Google could be ditching it for the Pixel 3 Lite XL, despite offering it in the larger Pixel 3 XL.

If the leak is accurate, the Pixel 3 Lite XL would come with what appear to be somewhat chunky bezels at the top and bottom of the screen. Its single rear camera would sit at the top-left of the back panel and there would be a physical fingerprint sensor in the middle, according to the leaked image.

A slew of reports have surfaced in recent weeks suggesting Samsung is also eschewing the notch. But in its place, the company is using a laser-cut design that would reveal only a hole at the top corner of the handset for a front-facing camera.

We can't confirm exactly what Google has planned for a possible Pixel 3 Lite launch. But now that we're seeing some renders and some details are emerging, it's possible we could see the handsets launch in the spring.