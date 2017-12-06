Samsung's Galaxy S9 Won't Land in January, After All

Those with high hopes of seeing Samsung's Galaxy S9 next month at CES might be disappointed.







Speaking to the Korea Herald on Wednesday (Dec. 6), Samsung executives said that it's "unlikely" they'll unveil the Galaxy S9 at CES in Las Vegas next month. There had been some speculation that Samsung would at least show the smartphone to some people on the sidelines of CES. That was followed by reports Samsung would use the show to unveil the device. Now, though, it appears Samsung has other plans.



Reports have been swirling for months about Samsung's plans for the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+. Most of those reports say Samsung will deliver only minor updates over last year's design, including slimmer bezels, and will instead focus on some feature updates. For one, the company will offer a dual-lens camera in the device, and is expected to boost its power with help from the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor. Samsung will reportedly move the fingerprint sensor to a less awkward location.

The smartphone's launch timeframe, however, has been a subject of debate. The January mentions have been flanked by reports that Samsung is actually planning to unveil the Galaxy S9 line sometime around Mobile World Congress in February. The company could release the Galaxy S9 sometime after that, putting its launch window between late-February and March.

While Samsung might not offer up the Galaxy S9 at CES, the Korea Herald report, which was earlier reported on by SamMobile, suggests that another smartphone the company is working on could be unveiled at the show: the Galaxy X. Samsung's Galaxy X is believed to be a foldable that the company has been working on for years. It might finally be ready for primetime.



