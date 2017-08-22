Samsung's Galaxy Note 8 Might Have One More Surprise

Samsung's Galaxy Note 8 is just about the worst-kept secret in the smartphone market. But it's possible one feature could be tossed in at the last minute.

(Image credit: Evan Blass)

A leak surfaced on Tuesday (Aug. 22), suggesting Samsung is working on a 256GB Galaxy Note 8 model. The leak, which was earlier reported on by SamMobile, comes from Korea, where some promotional material points to the possibility of the high-capacity Galaxy Note 8 hitting store shelves.

Samsung, which is slated to unveil the Galaxy Note 8 at a press event in New York City tomorrow, has been said to be weighing its storage options. And there have been some reports suggesting Samsung could offer a 256GB version of its upcoming device.

The Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ flagships Samsung released earlier this year are available in the U.S. in 64GB capacities. Those who want more storage can get it by inserting a microSD card into the device. Samsung allows up to a 256GB microSD card to be used with its handset.

In contrast, the Galaxy Note 8 would offer 256GB of storage built-in, putting it on pace with its chief rival, the iPhone, which offers that storage capacity.

The big question, however, is whether Samsung will actually bring the high-capacity version to the U.S.

Samsung has in the past offered special versions and delivered new features first to Korea, where the company has its headquarters. It then sometimes follows that with a release in the U.S. and sometimes leaves those in the U.S. out of luck.

The latest leak suggests that Samsung will deliver the 256GB version in Korea, but whether it will extend the offer to the U.S. is unknown.

Those who choose the 256GB option will also get some freebies. According to SamMobile, the higher-capacity model comes with the customer's choice of an AKG Bluetooth speaker or a Nemonic printer.

We'll ultimately find out everything we want to know about the Galaxy Note 8 tomorrow when Samsung finally takes the stage in New York City and unveils its handset. And as always, Tom's Guide will be there to cover every last detail.