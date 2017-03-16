Buy an LG G6, Get a Free Google Home

The G6 could be LG's biggest smartphone launch to date. In addition to its striking new design and unique 18:9 display, the flagship phone will also come bundled with a free Google Home when you purchase a G6 before April 30. That's a $129 freebie that's sure to turn some heads.

The G6 is of course facing stiff competition, most noticeably from Samsung and its highly-awaited Galaxy S8. Nevertheless, the G6 is a standout handset on its own. It has a massive 5.7-inch quad HD+ display that allows for more viewing space on movies and shows. It also supports the latest Dolby Vision standard for HDR, which means the G6 will be able to display more colors and better contrast than standard smartphone displays.

What's particularly noteworthy is that despite the phone's large LCD, the G6 is lighter and compact than other big-size smartphones. The 5.5-inch iPhone 7 Plus, for instance, tips the scales at 6.63 ounces, whereas the G6 comes in at a slimmer 5.8 ounces. The G6 is also water resistant, packs a dual-lens 13-megapixel camera, and sports a glass black and metal frame.

Throwing in a free Google Home doesn't hurt either. The smart speaker is Google's worth rival to Amazon's Echo. Powered by Google Assistant, the voice-controlled smarthome hub can tap into your e-mail, calendar, search history, stream music, and more.

Although the promo is valid on all major carriers, it does require that you pre-order your G6 by April 30. Once you have your confirmation, you can head over to LG's website and fill out the form to get your Google Home.