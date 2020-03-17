Best unlocked phones in 2020

Buying one of the best unlocked phones gives you the freedom to choose the handset you want first and then bring it to the network that works for you.

Don’t worry if you want to switch carriers: It’s super easy to jump from one to another when you own an unlocked phone. And the best part is, you don’t have to pay any termination fees.

Best cheap phones: Our top picks under $400

The best Android phones you can buy

See all the best phones

While most unlocked phones support GSM carriers like AT&T and T-Mobile, it’s best to look for devices that support all the major U.S. providers, including Sprint and Verizon. That way, you can freely choose to take your device to any carrier. And if you don't like your current service provider or another happens to be offering a better deal, you can always leave. To learn more, see our what is an unlocked phone guide.

The downside of unlocked phones is that they rarely come with the sort of massive promotional discounts you often see carriers offering, especially to new subscribers agreeing to long-term equipment installment plans. The upside, however, is that there are many inexpensive unlocked options out there that won't break the bank, yet provide flagship-caliber features and experiences for less. We've hand picked some of these devices across a range of prices in the list below to help you find the perfect fit.

What are the best unlocked phones?

The best unlocked phone based on our testing is the Google Pixel 3a. It boasts a great camera, including Night Sight mode for low-light shots, and you can buy it directly through Google and retailers like Amazon. And if you're interested in the Pixel 3a but need a larger display, the 6-inch Pixel 3a XL is the perfect fit.

Those willing to spend more should look into the OnePlus 7T, which delivers flagship-like specs and performance for a reasonable price. You also get very fast charging and a premium design. On the other hand, if you're especially concerned about battery life, the inexpensive Moto G7 Power, which costs just $249, is our undisputed battery life king thanks to a massive 5,000-mAh battery and energy-sipping CPU.

Finally, iOS loyalists can also get the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro unlocked. Likewise, the new Samsung Galaxy S20, S20 Plus and S20 Ultra can all be purchased unlocked, too. You're less likely to save much by opting for Apple and Samsung's best models without a service agreement, though you can at least still reduce the price of your next device by trading in your old one.

The best unlocked phones you can buy today

(Image credit: Future)

1. Google Pixel 3a

The best unlocked phone overall

Screen: 5.6-inch LCD (2280x1080) | Processor: Snapdragon 670 | Cameras: 12 MP (Rear); 8 MP (Front) | RAM/Storage: 4 GB/64 GB

Powerful camera

Sub-$400 Price

Long battery life

No wireless charging

Display could be brighter

Google's least-expensive Pixel ever is available directly through Verizon and T-Mobile, but you can still buy the Pixel 3a unlocked from Google's online store, and take it to any network you like. That's a good thing, because this $399 phone is a bargain-hunter's dream. It's got the same great camera as the flagship Pixel 3, but the 3a costs $400 less.

The Pixel 3a also delivers the best battery life ever from a Google phone, lasting nearly 12 hours on our in-house test. Even the newer Pixel 4, which costs twice as much, doesn't get anywhere near that longevity. Of course, you'll make some compromises on processor speed and the quality of the OLED display with the 3a, but if you want the best unlocked phone, Google's value proposition is hard to beat. Those who can afford to wait until later this year may want to hold on until Google comes out with the rumored Pixel 4a; if history repeats itself, it will likely arrive in late spring.

Read our full Pixel 3a review.



(Image credit: Future)

2. Moto G7 Power

Epic battery life for under $300

Screen: 6.2-inch LCD (1512x720) | Processor: Snapdragon 632 | Cameras: 12 MP (Rear); 8 MP (Front) | RAM/Storage: 3 GB/32 GB

Incredible battery life

Low price

Works on all networks

Bland design

Low-res display

Unlike some unlocked smartphones, the Moto G7 Power boasts the capability to work on any network in the U.S. — whether GSM-based carriers like AT&T and T-Mobile, or CDMA ones like Verizon and Sprint. And that's a fortunate thing, because the G7 Power has the sort of epic battery life that everyone can appreciate, no matter what network you subscribe to. Because of its endurance, this is the best unlocked phone under $300.

Motorola's bargain topped 15-and-a-half hours of endless website streaming over T-Mobile's LTE towers in our testing. Most handsets are lucky if they reach 10 hours. And on top of that, the G7 Power boasts serviceable performance from a Snapdragon 632 chipset, pure Android software that rivals Google's Pixels and a super-bright 6.2-inch screen, all for the low, low price of $249.

The newly unveiled Moto G Power will also cost $249, while featuring the same hefty battery. Best of all, it will work on GSM and CDMA networks just like its predecessor. The Moto G Power ships in the spring.

Read our full Moto G7 Power review.



3. Samsung Galaxy A50

A great unlocked phone under $350

Screen: 6.4-inch AMOLED (2340x1080) | Processor: Exynos 9610 | Cameras: 25 MP main, 8 MP wide and 5 MP depth (Rear);25 MP (Front) | RAM/Storage: 4 GB/64 GB

Best display for the price

Design reminiscent of flagships

Solid performance

Camera falls short of Pixel 3a

Battery life is underwhelming

Samsung's best unlocked phone for on a budget, the Galaxy A50 undercuts the Pixel 3a by $50. And while the A50 doesn't have Google's trademark camera, it does have a trio of lenses that help it achieve ultrawide and shallow depth-of-field shots. It also happens to have the finest display we've ever seen on a phone this inexpensive: a 6.4-inch Full HD+ AMOLED panel with slim bezels and an Infinity-U notch.

The A50 looks like a flagship and runs nearly as well, thanks to Samsung's sturdy Exynos 9610 silicon and 4 GB of RAM. And unlike the Pixel 3a, Samsung thoughtfully includes a microSD slot inside the A50, meaning you should never run out of space. Whereas the A50 was initially only available through Verizon and Sprint, today you can order the phone unlocked and bring it to any carrier.

Read our full Samsung Galaxy A50 review.

(Image credit: Future)

4. Google Pixel 3a XL

The best under $500

Screen: 6-inch LCD (2160x1080) | Processor: Snapdragon 670 | Cameras: 12 MP (Rear); 8 MP (Front) | RAM/Storage: 4 GB/64 GB

Excellent camera for the price

Long-lasting battery

Headphone jack included

Dim screen

Prominent bezels

Google's $399 Pixel 3a is an excellent smartphone for those who want to spend half the price of most flagships, but don't want to skimp on photography, performance or software features. That said, the Pixel 3a's 5.6-inch OLED display might be a bit too cramped for some, and that's where the $479 Pixel 3a XL comes in.

With the XL model, you're getting the exact same 12-megapixel rear camera that dazzles on the Pixel 3a and compares very favorably with the dual lenses in Google's latest flagship, the Pixel 4. But you also get that larger screen, fast and feature-rich software updates direct from Google for a guaranteed three years, and solid performance from Qualcomm's Snapdragon 670 chipset. And the 3a XL lasts long on a charge too, clocking 11 hours and 41 minutes in our battery test. It's simply the best cheap Android phone for those who can't settle for a small display.

Read our full Google Pixel 3a XL review.

(Image credit: Future)

5. OnePlus 7T

The best unlocked flagship value

Screen Size: 6.55 inches | Android Version: 10 with Oxygen OS | Processor: Snapdragon 855+ | Cameras: 48 MP, 16 MP and 12 MP (Rear); 16 MP (Front) | RAM/Storage: 8 GB/128 GB

Blistering performance

Speedy charging

Excellent build quality

Camera bump is an eyesore

No wireless charging

Why spend four digits when you can get OnePlus' excellent 7T — packed with impressive Snapdragon 855 Plus power, a 90Hz display and 128GB of built-in storage — for nearly half the price? One of the best unlocked phones with flagship-level performance, the OnePlus 7T provides a trio of serviceable cameras, including telephoto and ultrawide-angle lenses, phenomenal build quality, a beefy 3,800-mAh battery and OnePlus' Warp Charge 30T, which gets the device to upwards of 60 percent juice after just 30 minutes using the stock adapter.

Buyers also receive Android 10 out of the box, bolstered by OnePlus' fantastic OxygenOS front end that adds tons of useful features, like improved gesture navigation and Zen Mode — a digital wellness feature that forces you to disconnect for moments out of your day. While we wish the 7T lasted a bit longer on a charge, it's hard to find fault with the overall package. It's certainly the greatest bargain in flagship handsets out there today (and will likely stay that way until the OnePlus 8 debuts).

Read our full OnePlus 7T review.

6. Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus

Still a good premium phone

Screen: 6.4-inch OLED (3040x1440) | Processor: Snapdragon 855 (NA) / Exynos 9820 (WW) | Cameras: 16 MP, 12 MP and 12 MP (Rear);10 MP and 8 MP (Front) | RAM/Storage: 8, 12 GB/128 GB, 512 GB, 1 TB

Immersive Infinity-O display

Excellent cameras

Superb battery life

Hole punch in display a bit distracting

Confusing gesture controls

If money is no object, buy the $999 Galaxy S10 Plus, which is one of the best unlocked phones available from multiple retailers. This 6.4-inch phone provides a top-class Android experience, thanks to a Snapdragon 855 processor that leaves most other Android devices in the dust. The triple camera setup on the back of the S10 Plus approaches Google's Pixel 4 for image quality, and offers more versatility thanks to its new ultrawide lens.

If that's not enough, Samsung's added other innovations, including an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor under the phone's display and a Wireless PowerShare feature that lets you charge other devices by placing them on the S10 Plus. If $999 is too much, consider the $899 Galaxy S10 or even the $749 S10e (which makes do with just two rear cameras).

Of course, with the Galaxy S20 lineup finally out now, the price of older Galaxy S10 phones is dropping. Thus, the S10 Plus is an even more appealing buy today, even if its features don't quite match the newer specs of the S20 phones that replace it.

Read our full Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus review.



(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

7. iPhone 11

The best unlocked iPhone

Screen: 6.1-inch OLED (1,792 x 828) | Processor: A13 Bionic | Cameras: Dual 12 MP (Rear);12 MP (Front) | RAM/Storage: Unknown/64, 256, 512 GB

Ultra wide camera

Excellent Night Mode

A13 Bionic is fast

Skimpy storage in base model

Fast charger not included

The iPhone 11 Pro Max has the bigger screen, and the iPhone 11 Pro models have more cameras. But the lower price tag on the iPhone 11 — it starts at $699, which is $300 less than the iPhone 11 Pro — is too attractive to ignore. Besides, you're not giving up that much for those savings. You still get two rear cameras that offer the same features found in the Pro series, like better photos in low light.

The powerful A13 Bionic processor is the same, too, and the iPhone 11 actually outlasts the iPhone 11 Pro in our battery test. The modem in the iPhone 11 isn't as fast, and while it supports fast charging, you'll have to buy your own charger, but these are small sacrifices to make for an otherwise top-notch phone. You can order an unlocked version of the iPhone 11 from Apple.

Read our full iPhone 11 review.

How to choose the best unlocked phone for you

Find a phone that works on your carrier: The vast majority of unlocked devices operate on GSM networks in the U.S. These include AT&T and T-Mobile, as well as discount carriers that run on those networks, such as Cricket Wireless, Metro by T-Mobile and Straight Talk. Some so-called multimode unlocked phones also work with CDMA carriers like Sprint and Verizon, such as all of Apple's iPhones, and the Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 3a.

The vast majority of unlocked devices operate on GSM networks in the U.S. These include AT&T and T-Mobile, as well as discount carriers that run on those networks, such as Cricket Wireless, Metro by T-Mobile and Straight Talk. Some so-called multimode unlocked phones also work with CDMA carriers like Sprint and Verizon, such as all of Apple's iPhones, and the Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 3a. Make sure the coverage map fits your needs: In terms of coverage area, there's less discrepancy between networks than ever before, but there are still gaps, especially in less-populated areas. "Make sure [the phone you're buying] works on a carrier that offers good coverage in your area," advised Avi Greengart, research director for consumer platforms and devices at market research firm Current Analysis.'

In terms of coverage area, there's less discrepancy between networks than ever before, but there are still gaps, especially in less-populated areas. "Make sure [the phone you're buying] works on a carrier that offers good coverage in your area," advised Avi Greengart, research director for consumer platforms and devices at market research firm Current Analysis.' Shop around, and don't be afraid to go used: Because some unlocked phone makers skip the carriers to sell their devices, they can often pass those savings onto you. However, don't be afraid to entertain buying one of the best used phones, as you can often find very tempting offers on previous-generation flagships from sites like Swappa, Decluttr and even Amazon for refurbished examples.

How we test unlocked phones

Every smartphone Tom’s Guide evaluates is tested for days in real-world use cases and benchmarked with a gamut of performance-measuring apps. We use a light meter to ascertain display quality data, like brightness and color accuracy, and our proprietary battery test determines longevity on a charge by streaming webpages over a 4G or 5G network.

We explore the software, test gaming performance and conduct live camera comparisons with rival handsets. We also factor in network compatibility, so you can be certain whether a device will be operational on your carrier before you buy. Each of these factors plays a part in our comprehensive verdict.