Best smart home deals in March 2020

From smart speakers to smart plugs, smart home deals are easy to find any time of the year. Currently, we're seeing a range of discounts on some of today's best Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant devices.

Big retailers like Amazon and Best Buy are offering steep discounts on today's best smart home devices. So we're rounding up the best smart home deals to give your home a digital makeover.

Alexa/Amazon smart home devices

Amazon Echo Dot 3rd Gen (2-Pack): was $100 now $80 @ Amazon

The Amazon Echo Dot 3rd Gen is our all-time top-rated smart speaker. For a limited time, save $20 on two Echo Dots via coupon, "DOT2PK". View Deal

Echo Dot w/ Clock (2-Pack): was $119.98 now $99.98 @Amazon

The All-new Echo Dot with Clock is a revamped 3rd-gen Echo Dot now with a built-in LED display. The new Echo Dot can show time, temperature or a timer. Save $20 when you buy two with coupon, "DOT2PK". View Deal

Echo Plus 2nd Gen w/ Bulb: was $179 now $149 @ Amazon

The second generation Echo Plus improves upon its predecessor with great audio a built-in smart home hub. This bundle comes with a Philips Hue smart bulb to get your started. The smart home starter kit in now $30 off.View Deal

Echo Show w/ Hue Bulb: was $259 now $229 @ Amazon

This Amazon Echo Show 2nd Gen 10.1-inch smart display with Philips Hue bulb is the perfect smart home starter kit. Add hands-free Alexa to your home for $29 off.View Deal

Amazon Echo Show 5 (2-Pack): was $179 now $149 @ Amazon

The Echo Show 5 is a good smart display at its discounted price. The 5.5-inch screen is perfect for checking the weather, managing to-do lists, or video calls. Save $30 at Amazon when you buy 2. View Deal

Amazon Echo Show 8: was $129 now $99 @ Amazon

The Echo Show 8 features an 8-inch display and a camera shutter that blocks its lens when it's not in use. Amazon is currently taking $30 off its Alexa-enabled smart display. View Deal

Google Assistant smart home devices

Google Nest WiFi Router (2 Pack): was $269 now $199 @ Best Buy

Easy to set up and use, the Google Nest WiFi is the best mesh router system we've reviewed. It blankets up to 3800 square feet with fast and reliable wireless performance. Snag a pair for $70 off at Best Buy.

View Deal

Google Home Mini w/ 3 Books: was $49 now $5 @ Walmart

The Google Home Mini features an attractive design, great audio, and the ability to control Android TVs and Chromecast. For a limited time, it's $20 off and includes 3 Little Golden Books for children. View Deal

Google Smart Light Starter Kit: was $55 now $33 @ Rakuten

This starter kit includes a Google Home mini smart speaker add a GE C-Life smart bulb. This smart home bundle is $22 off at Rakuten for a limited time.

View Deal

Google Home Max: was $399 now $299 @ Walmart

This massive Google Assistant-powered speaker delivers powerful smart sound. Stream music over Wi-Fi from your favorite music streaming services like iHeartRadio, Pandora, Spotify,YouTube Music, and more. Own it now for $100 off. View Deal

Wireless Security Cameras

Ring Spotlight Cam (2-Pack): was $398 now $368 @ Amazon

Ring's motion-activated outdoor lights brighten darker areas, and work with other Ring security cameras. For a limited time, save $30 at Amazon. View Deal

eufy 2K Video Doorbell: was $159.99 now $139.99 @ Amazon

The eufy 2K delivers good quality video and includes an easy to use app. It works with Alexa and Google Assistant and doesn't require a subscription. Get it now for $20 cheaper than its regular price.



View Deal

Arlo Wireless Cameras: was $249.99 now $155 @ Amazon

Netgear Arlo Wireless Home Security Cameras are suitable for both indoor and outdoor use. They're wire-free, waterproof, include wall mounts, and work with Alexa.View Deal