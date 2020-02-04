If you want a Samsung Galaxy smartphone — but don't want to pay a premium price the Galaxy S9 or Galaxy S9 Plus are your best bets. Sure, they're almost two years old and the Galaxy S20 is on the way, but they still offer plenty of power for daily use.

As we learned in our Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ review, they're among the best smartphones for the money. In fact, they're also two of the best Android phones out there. And right now, some of the best Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus deals are ripe for the picking this season.

Samsung sells the unlocked Galaxy S9 from $399.99, whereas the unlocked Galaxy S9 Plus starts at $449.99. Sure, there are some performance differences between the S9 and S10, but the Galaxy S9 is still a solid choice.

Best Galaxy S9 deals

SPECIFICATIONS Screen Size: 5.8 inches | Android Version: Oreo | Processor: Snapdragon 845 | Cameras: 12MP (Rear); 8 MP (Front) | RAM/Storage: 4GB/64GB, 128GB, 256GB Battery: 3,000 mAh

The Galaxy S9 is one of best Android phones you can get. It sports a stunning 5.8-inch Super AMOLED LCD (2960 x 1440) that makes watching movies on the S9 a completely immersive experience. In terms of performance, the Galaxy S9 packs an older Snapdragon 845 CPU, which puts it just behind the iPhone X. However, you still get an excellent low-light camera, killer display, and a long-lasting battery in the palm of your hand.

Best Galaxy S9 Plus deals

SPECIFICATIONS Screen Size: 6.2 inches | Android Version: Oreo | Processor: Snapdragon 845 | Cameras: 12MP (Rear); 8 MP (Front) | RAM/Storage: 4GB/64GB, 128GB, 256GB | Battery: 3,500 mAh

The Galaxy S9 Plus takes everything we love about the S9 and supersizes it starting with the larger 6.2-inch Super AMOLED LCD (2960 x 1440) display. The Snapdragon 845 processor inside the Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus provides ample power, but it's not enough to catch the A11 Bionic chip inside the iPhone X. On our real-world video editing test, it took the S9 Plus 2 minutes and 32 seconds to transcode a 4K video, compared with just 42 seconds for the iPhone X. The Galaxy S9 took longer, at 3:29, likely because it has less RAM (4GB, versus 6GB for the S9 Plus).