Trending

Best Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus deals in February

By

The best Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus deals this month

Best Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus deals
Best Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus deals

If you want a Samsung Galaxy smartphone — but don't want to pay a premium price the Galaxy S9 or Galaxy S9 Plus are your best bets. Sure, they're almost two years old and the Galaxy S20 is on the way, but they still offer plenty of power for daily use. 

As we learned in our Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ review, they're among the best smartphones for the money. In fact, they're also two of the best Android phones out there. And right now, some of the best Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus deals are ripe for the picking this season. 

Samsung sells the unlocked Galaxy S9 from $399.99, whereas the unlocked Galaxy S9 Plus starts at $449.99. Sure, there are some performance differences between the S9 and S10, but the Galaxy S9 is still a solid choice.

Best Galaxy S9 deals

SPECIFICATIONS Screen Size: 5.8 inches | Android Version: Oreo | Processor: Snapdragon 845 | Cameras: 12MP (Rear); 8 MP (Front) | RAM/Storage: 4GB/64GB, 128GB, 256GB Battery: 3,000 mAh

The Galaxy S9 is one of best Android phones you can get. It sports a stunning 5.8-inch Super AMOLED LCD (2960 x 1440) that makes watching movies on the S9 a completely immersive experience. In terms of performance, the Galaxy S9 packs an older Snapdragon 845 CPU, which puts it just behind the iPhone X. However, you still get an excellent low-light camera, killer display, and a long-lasting battery in the palm of your hand. 

Best Galaxy S9 Plus deals

SPECIFICATIONS Screen Size: 6.2 inches | Android Version: Oreo | Processor: Snapdragon 845 | Cameras: 12MP (Rear); 8 MP (Front) | RAM/Storage: 4GB/64GB, 128GB, 256GB | Battery: 3,500 mAh

The Galaxy S9 Plus takes everything we love about the S9 and supersizes it starting with the larger 6.2-inch Super AMOLED LCD (2960 x 1440) display.  The Snapdragon 845 processor inside the Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus provides ample power, but it's not enough to catch the A11 Bionic chip inside the iPhone X. On our real-world video editing test, it took the S9 Plus 2 minutes and 32 seconds to transcode a 4K video, compared with just 42 seconds for the iPhone X. The Galaxy S9 took longer, at 3:29, likely because it has less RAM (4GB, versus 6GB for the S9 Plus).

5 Comments Comment from the forums
  • darkwolf292000 02 March 2018 21:38
    you forgot Xfinity Mobile, $250 visa prepaid card with a samsung purchase if you order between Feb 26 and March 22 2018, with each phone up to 5 , $30 for S9 a month, or 719.99, $35 for S9+ a month, or 839.99, and up to $200 for trade-in...
    Reply
  • mig6220 03 March 2018 00:44
    More about xfinity. Plans only available to xfinity WiFi users. Uses Verizon network, and hotspots. .
    I have the S8 thru them, which I can and will upgrade to S9 after a year
    https://www.xfinity.com/mobile/support/article/115003084788/how-do-i-upgrade-my-phone
    Reply
  • ash26rana 06 March 2018 09:17
    Okay
    Reply
  • michael.j.welker.jr 06 March 2018 14:34
    Be advised, AT&T is only honoring the trade-in IF you're changing in from another carrier. They've refused to give credit for an S7 Edge trade-in because I'm an existing customer.
    Reply
  • a61morgan 11 November 2018 21:01
    Samsung will be selling the S9 for $520 starting 11/18/8 Black Friday deal and a discounted student price of $480 for Unidays.
    Reply