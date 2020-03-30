Best Galaxy S10 deals in April 2020

March is nearly over, however, the best Galaxy S10 deals continue if you don't want to splurge on a new Samsung Galaxy S20. If you're due for an upgrade, you'll want to take advantage of the excellent Galaxy S10 deals available right now.

In fact, Samsung is offering some of the best Galaxy S10 deals we've seen since the handset's release date. The Galaxy S10 is just a year old, so it's still fairly young in smartphone years. To date, not only is it one of the best phones for the money, it's also one of the best Android phones you can buy.

As a reminder, the Galaxy S10 comes in three different variants. There's the 5.8-inch Galaxy S10e model, the 6.1-inch Galaxy S10, and the 6.4-inch Galaxy S10 Plus which is about the same size of the Samsung Galaxy Note 10.

So if your current phone is on its last leg and you need a new device soon, you've come to the right place. We're rounding up the best Galaxy S10 deals, including Galaxy S10 Plus deals you can get today.

Best Galaxy S10 deals right now

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Best Galaxy S10e Deals

A mini powerhouse

Display: 5.8-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) | CPU: Snapdragon 855 | Storage: 128GB, 256GB | microSD: Yes | Rear Camera: 16MP ultrawide (f/2.2), 12MP dual-pixel wide (f/1.5, f/2.4) | Front Camera: 10MP dual-pixel (f/1.9) | Weight: 5.2 ounces

Incredible display

Blazing fast performance

Cameras could be better

The Galaxy S10e packs everything we love about Samsung's other Galaxy phones in a smaller package. However, it packs many of the same aesthetics. The only major difference in design is that the S10e packs a mounter fingerprint sensor on the side rather than in-display.

The phone's 5.8-inch AMOLED display isn't as sharp as the QHD screens on its larger siblings, but its still impressive and covers 148% of the sRGB space. That's ahead of the iPhone XS' 123%.

As for deals, the S10e has seen all sorts of discounts dropping to an all-time low of $549 unlocked via Amazon. We've also seen it bundled with a free Samsung Chromebook 3 or as part of a BOGO sale via select carriers like Verizon.

(Image credit: Future)

Best Galaxy S10 deals

One of the best Android phones around

Display: 6.1-inch (3040 x 1440 pixels) | CPU: Snapdragon 855 | Storage: 128GB, 512GB | microSD: Yes | Rear Camera: 16MP ultrawide (f/2.2), 12MP dual-pixel wide (f/1.5, f/2.4), 12MP telephoto (f/2.4) | Front Camera: 10MP dual-pixel (f/1.9) | Weight: 5.5 ounces

Gorgeous Infinity display

Blazing fast performance

Front-facing camera not as good as S10 Plus

The Galaxy S10 comes in a variety of colors that includes White, Black, Flamingo Pink, and Prism Blue. The 6.1-inch Galaxy S10 has the same dimensions as Apple's $749 iPhone XR. However, the S10 is a full ounce lighter than Apple's previous-gen budget phone.

The Galaxy S10 Plus and Galaxy S10 share the same specs, and it shows in their performance power. With Qualcomm's 7-nanometer Snapdragon 855 processor and 8GB of RAM, the S10 notched a multicore score of 10,813 on Geekbench 4, sneaking just ahead of the S10 Plus' 10,732 score. Battery life on the S10 lasts for about 10:19.

In terms of deals, unlocked Galaxy S10 models have sold for as little as $599 on Amazon. Carriers have also offered plenty of BOGO deals on the S10.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Best Galaxy S10 Plus deals

Better cameras, more battery life

Display: 6.4-inch (wide quad HD+) | CPU: Snapdragon 855 | Storage: 128GB, 512GB, 1TB | microSD: Yes | Rear Camera: 16MP ultrawide (f/2.2), 12MP dual-pixel wide (f/1.5, f/2.4), 12MP telephoto (f/2.4) | Front Camera: 10MP dual-pixel (f/1.9), 8MP depth-sensing (f/2.2) | Weight: 6.1 ounces

Excellent cameras

Superb battery life and can charge other gadgets wirelessly

Punch holes in display can be distracting

The 6.4-inch Galaxy S10 Plus builds on the S10's greatness by adding better camera performance and longer battery life. You also have the option of getting 1TB of storage or 12GB of RAM.

Otherwise, the S10 and S10 Plus pack the same hardware, so performance is very similar between both models. However, the Infinity-O display on the Galaxy S10 Plus truly goes from edge to edge. With the exception of a narrow chin on the bottom, the S10 Plus has virtually no bezels.

The ultrasonic fingerprint sensor on the Galaxy S10 Plus is embedded into the display and is easy to set up and use. Unlike Apple's Face ID, you don’t have to stare at your phone and swipe up to unlock the device. Just hold your finger on the designated area of the screen and you're in.

Price-wise, the unlockled S10 Plus has dropped as low as $699 on Amazon. That's $300 off and the best price we've seen for this smartphone.