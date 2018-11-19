Top Alexa Smart Plug Just Hit Lowest Price Ever

Black Friday is four days away, but there are some killer deals already.

(Image credit: Belkin)

Amazon is offering the Wemo Mini Smart Plug, which usually sells for $34.99, for just $18.70. This is the cheapest price we've ever seen this item listed for.

A smart plug essentially allows you to control lights and other appliances plugged into the accessory with your voice via Alexa. You'll just need an Alexa-enabled smart speaker like the Echo Dot. (You can also purchase this plug bundled with an Echo Dot on Amazon for $68.69.)

The WeMo Mini also works with Google Assistant and Apple HomeKit. Smart plugs like the Wemo Mini are affordable, simple devices for first-time smart home owners.



In our WeMo Mini review, we called the plug "a good all-around smart plug," noting that its "slim design doesn't block the second outlet; a physical button makes turning it on and off convenient; and its app, while a little confusing, has a clever Away mode, and lets you link the plug to a host of other smart home systems."

So if you want a solid, reliable smart device at its cheapest price ever, head over to Amazon.