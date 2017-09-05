iPhone 8 Video Pretty Disturbing if This Is Real Deal

Say it ain't so. A newly leaked video suggests Apple's iPhone 8 could come with a staggeringly distracting cut-out at the top of its screen.

iPhone 8 Concept: Martin Hajek

A video has leaked online showing what the person says is the actual iPhone 8 in action. As earlier reported on by BGR, the clip shows a person thumbing around a device that appears to have the same silhouette as the rumored iPhone 8. That device is running on iOS, it appears, and shows a person moving around what could be iOS 11.

Although the look of the device appears quite nice when the person is on a colored and dark screen, it's when the background is white that the notch at the top of the screen becomes distracting. It shows a notch that cuts off a large portion of the display at the top, which could require developers to change how they build apps to accommodate the bump.

(Image credit: Weibo)

If that sounds familiar, it's because the Essential Phone from Andy Rubin's Essential has basically the same problem. A small notch at the top of the screen that houses the front-facing camera proved distracting.

The cutout in the video leaked this week suggests the iPhone 8's notch could takes up even more real estate.

It's important to note that we can't say for sure this is the actual iPhone 8.

But those caveats aside, the screen in question certainly looks like the real thing, and could be a facsimile for how it might work in the wild.

Of course, Apple isn't commenting on its plans, but at least we won't need to wait long to see just how distracting that piece might be: Apple will be holding its iPhone 8 unveiling event on Sep 12.