Ring of Ire: Apple's HomePod Can Damage Furniture

Update Feb. 14, 4:14 p.m. - Added an update from Apple to the HomePod support page.

Apple's HomePod might damage expensive wooden furniture. Apple has confirmed that the speaker can leave white rings behind.

(Image credit: Mike Prospero/Tom's Guide)

The company told Wirecutter that “the marks can improve over several days after the speaker is removed from the wood surface,” and that if the rings persist, you should “try cleaning the surface with the manufacturer’s suggested oiling method.” Apple told Pocket-Lint that it's "not unusual" for speakers with silicon bases to leave marks on treated wooden surfaces.

In the Tom's Guide labs, we mostly had the speaker on laminated wood and plastic tables, and didn't notice any damage. Wirecutter also mentioned that it saw no issues on granite, glass and other materials.

(Image credit: Jon Chase/Wirecutter)

It's a bummer to spend $350 and then need to clean up after it. After all, the HomePod is a looker that you might want to showcase it on a nice coffee table or a console, and now that may require a bunch of cleaning. Of course, you could get a large coaster or just place it on a different surface.

Apple also updated its support page for the HomePod to address the issue. suggesting users place "your HomePod on a different surface."

We haven't seen these issues in our testing of other smart speakers or in reports from others, including those from Google, Amazon and Sonos.



We gave the HomePod a 7 out of 10 in our review because it looks great and offers excellent audio, but Siri's powers are extremely limited, and you can only stream music from Apple Music unless you want to use AirPlay.