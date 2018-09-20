5 Biggest Announcements from Amazon's September Event

If you can't get enough of Alexa, we've got great news for you. Amazon just took the wraps off of a slew of new gadgets at its Amazon Devices event in Seattle, where we saw everything from an Alexa-powered microwave to a new Fire TV box that lets you record shows over the air.

Here are the highlights.

(Image credit: Amazon)

New Echo Show

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Amazon's Echo Show, its touchscreen-enabled Alexa smart display, is getting a major facelift. The new $229 Echo Show sports a much slimmer and more attractive design, complete with the same mesh covering you've seen on the standard Amazon Echo. The device can also double as a smart home hub, and supports Skype for video calls.

AmazonBasics Microwave: Cooking with Alexa

(Image credit: Amazon)

"Alexa, heat up my leftovers." You'll soon be able to ask Amazon's assistant to do just that with the $59.99 AmazonBasics Microwave, which sports a built-in Ask Alexa button. The microwave also work's with Amazon's dash replenishment service, so you'll be able to use it to instantly order refills of your favorite foods and ingredients.

Fire TV Recast

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Amazon unveiled a new streaming TV box aimed specifically at cordcutters with HD antennas. The Fire TV Recast ($229 starting) allows you to record over-the-air TV, which you can then stream to any device you have connected to it. Look for it over the holidays.

Echo Input

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Ever wished the Amazon Echo Dot was even cheaper (and smaller)? The new Echo Input just might be for you. This $39 gadget is Amazon's first speaker-less Alexa device, meaning it can listen to commands but won't bark back to you. But just like with the Echo Dot, you can connect the input to a speaker of your choice to turn it into an Alexa-enabled smart speaker.

New Echo Plus and Echo Dot

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Amazon's smart speaker line is getting a major refresh. Samsung's premium $149 Echo Plus now touts a sleeker design that comes in multiple color schemes, as well as better bass and an integrated temperature sensor. The speaker can even control your smart home devices without an internet connection.

The cheaper $49 Echo Dot is also getting a revamp, with a similarly beefed-up mesh design and 70 percent louder speakers.