Ad Astra: Release Date, Trailer, Cast and More

Humanity has ventured into space for many reasons, and the hotly anticipated Ad Astra is getting attention for an intensely personal interstellar quest.

(Image credit: Twentieth Century Fox)

Starring Brad Pitt as Roy McBride an astronaut trying to stop a mysterious threat to Earth, Ad Astra is directed by James Gray, an award-winning director whose work has constantly competed for the Cannes film festival's top prize, the Palme d'Or. In short, Ad Astra feels like it could be the more artistic version of Christopher Nolan's Interstellar.

What is Ad Astra's release date?

Currently, Walt Disney Studios is scheduled to release Ad Astra on September 20th, 2019. The film is coming out under the 20th Century Fox brand.

Is there an Ad Astra trailer?

You bet, and we've got it right here for you:

MORE: Streaming Netflix? Here's the Best Stuff to Watch

What's the plot of Ad Astra?

So, the other major reason why Ad Astra reminds me of Interstellar is that it's got a paternal relationship in its storyline. Specifically, Roy McBride (Brad Pitt) is still personally haunted by the absence of his father Clifford (Tommy Lee Jones), who was lost on a space mission.

Turns out, of course, that the truth about ol' Clifford is more complicated than Roy was led to believe. His disappearance was linked to experimentation on a classified material that could threaten the existence of all life in our solar system. And the above trailer suggests dear ol' dad may not be lost after all.

(Image credit: Twentieth Century Fox)

Roy only learns about this after one of his missions fails and sends him to a hospital, and he wakes up to a world where a mysterious set of fires — dubbed The Surge — send mankind into a panic.

Ad Astra cast: Who's joining Brad Pitt?



In addition to Brad Pitt and Tommy Lee Jones, the Ad Astra cast includes Ruth Negga and Donald Sutherland. This also looks to be the first time we've seen Liv Tyler on screen in a while. Plus, Malibu's Most Wanted himself, Jamie Kennedy, is in the film. Details about these characters are not available.

Stay tuned for more details on Ad Astra right here.